[ NOTE: I’d posted the incorrect video earlier. Apologies for that error! Anyway, that was a good piece, too! 😄 ]

This sung version of this Catholic prayer is just so soothing for the soul. The voices blend with exquisite harmony in the response.

If your setup and situation allow, let it play while you go about your business at work or at home.

THE LITANY OF THE SAINTS is often prayed by groups, during those moments as listed in the Video Description below. But I think anyone can pray it at any time, too.

The actual source for the saying below remains uncertain, although St Augustine usually gets the credit for it. No matter, it’s a nice thought:

“He who sings prays twice.”

🎶 🙏🏼 ✝️

Litania Sanctorum: Litany of the Saints (Sung in Latin) - Harmonized Gregorian Chant Choir

Neumes and Tunes

Nov 1, 2024

Arranged by: Caitlin Foster Sung by: Fr. Yoelvis Gonzalez, Caitlin Foster, Emma Nwobilor, Michael Foster, John Griffith, and Michael Terry From the Catholic Encyclopedia: [The Litany of the Saints] is prescribed by the Roman Ritual at the laying of the corner-stone of a new church, at the blessing or reconciliation of the same or of a cemetery, in the rite of blessing the people and fields in virtue of a special papal indult, for the major and minor Rogation Days, in the procession and prayers to obtain rain or fine weather, to avert storms and tempests, in time of famine or war, to escape mortality or in time of pestilence, in any tribulation, during the translation of relics, in solemn exorcisms of the possessed, and at the Forty Hours' Devotion. The Roman Pontifical, besides the occasions given in the Ritual, orders its recitation in the conferring of major orders, in the consecration of a bishop, benediction of an abbot or abbess, consecration of virgins, coronation of a king or queen, consecration of a church, expulsion and readmission of public penitents on Maundy Thursday, and in the "Ordo ad Synodum".

Kudos to the video makers for using illuminated manuscripts for the background art!

Alas, none of these beautiful hymns are sung in most Novus Ordo Masses and parishes, which often go for lighter and less solemn, pop-like tunes.

From a lecture given some years ago by a priest here in California who minored (or majored? I can’t recall now) in liturgical musicology, I learned that the choice of notes, the sequence and direction of the melodies, the tempo, the various harmonies, etc. in music written for the Church all have specific significance and purpose. They were not added to the works willy-nilly, at the whim of the composer. Besides that, the composers of old also had a deeper sense of musical aesthetics. And so their works remain eminently listenable even today.

This would explain why the older, traditional Church music (like the one above) evoked certain dispositions like contemplation, and moods and emotions such as peace and serenity within the listener.

(Look up the music of some of the greats, like Giovanni Perluigi da Palestrina, or just ‘Palestrina’ — considered perhaps the greatest composer of polyphonic sacred music; Gregorio Allegri; Thomas Tallis; and going further back, Guillaume Dufay and Josquin de Prez; etc. Just a few to mention, off the top of my head.)

These principles of liturgical music composition seem to have been chucked into the dustbin by modern composers (especially, those from the mid- to late 20th century). Their works seem to hold more to the musical tenets of pop music. Consequently, these modern songs bring no solemnity or gravitas to the Mass; the worst of them offer banal words and superficial emotionality. (I shan’t name names here to protect the guilty.)

Oh, would that the Traditional / Tridentine Latin Mass with all its beautiful liturgical music would become the norm once more! ✝️

Leave a comment