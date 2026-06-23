Presenting glimpses of that charming neighborhood on the west bank of the Tiber River in Rome, just minutes away from Vatican City — an area called Trastevere.

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PLEASE CLICK ON EACH THUMBNAIL (IN THE PHOTO SETS) TO SEE FULL PICTURE. (Previews crop the pictures.)

It’s just another day on these cobblestone streets.

Not sure what’s happening with the two people and the ladder. My non-existent Italian stopped me from even trying to ask what might be going on here. Additionally, it could even be none of my business!

Anyone have any speculative thoughts? 😄

A cute classic Fiat with soft sunroof, parked in typical (and practical) Roman (and French, and Spanish) fashion.

Narrow streets with hung laundry just like in those old Sophia Loren movies.

None of those suburban HOA restrictions around here — just signs of real, everyday life.

And think about the social contract that operates when you’ve got to string a clothesline between two buildings across a street — not to mention, between two different households. Do they take turns using the line? You need real cooperation for that.

The downside? Drying system

becomes nonfunctional when the rains come.

Doggies.

Another narrow street, left.

Right pic shows the tree-lined sidewalk along the Tiber on the busy Lungotevere Farnesina, literally a couple of minutes’ walk from my guest house. There is virtually no urban noise in the latter area, located just past a corner on the street set at a lower level to the boulevard.

Head north in the direction of the camera and in around 20 minutes or so, you’re already in St Peter’s Square.

A lone bike in the little piazza.

Stacked-up chairs at a restaurant still closed at this early morning hour.

I believe a couple of the figures near the center were sidewalk vendors who had just gathered up their wares and bolted into the night. Perhaps they got word about police nearby about to check the bridge.

The place is always lively, with lots of people simply enjoying the night with company, on a stroll, chatting, singing, and dining at many of the restaurants in the area.

Seemingly endless steps filling an alley. There’s part of your ‘exercise gym’ with bonus fresh air and social network that keeps you healthier (and happier) here, all without a monthly fee.

A restaurant — and vendors selling bric-a-brac — just starting to get busy at this late morning hour.

A cozy establishment within a two-minute walk of my lodging offered such delicious, fresh-tasting pizza. As with the rest of Europe, they had sugar-sweetened Coca-Cola in stock, too (no high-fructose corn syrup, my sworn enemy). Lower right shows the squash flowers amid blobby dots of mozzarella on the pizza. Thin-crust, of course. (I don’t understand ‘deep dish’ pizza, and don’t wish to do so.)

In my walks, too, had stumbled on at least three small to mid-sized Catholic churches with amazing interiors within a ten minutes of the place I was staying in. So happy about that. I no longer had any excuse to miss Mass for Sunday obligation. (These churches may just show up in a future post.)

The “walkability” of the whole area where I stayed — all within easy reach of the main drag, several churches, eating establishments, and bridges linked to the city center — is a wonderful feature of this neighborhood.

May return for another visit one day soon. But I may need to work on my atrocious Italian. (Just never cottoned on to the language, for some reason.)

~ FINE ~

Note: All pics taken with an iPhone 5, except for the third set of clothesline pics and the alley scene, which were taken with a Sony DSLR. All images are unmodified.

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