An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Haslin's avatar
Haslin
Sep 23

“Breakfast in America.” A SuperTramp classic. 👍✌️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Sep 16

I've written about "Predictive Programing" a couple times and with all the instances that occur, we must start giving it some serious credence. Here's one of my earlier articles on the phenomenon: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-brave-new-world-of-1984-part

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture