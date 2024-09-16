I first stumbled upon this shocking photo-duet several months ago.

There goes another iconic and catchy, pop-rock song from my youth that I can no longer enjoy … although the quoted words in the refrain* below always puzzled me a bit.

All is being revealed now.

Was anything in the US popular culture (and spread throughout the American sphere of influence) truly good, innocent, or real back in the day?

Pic and caption from Tom’s article.

*Refrain:

“There are times when all the world's asleep / The questions run too deep / For such a simple man…” — Supertramp, “The Logical Song”

(As he says, none of the observations and dot-connecting he posts are original to him, and have been on the Internet for a while now.)

Was that someone who “stumbled” upon the odd coincidences the designated “whistleblower” — but incognito as such?

Yet, it’s all part of God’s plan, I think — allowing all these satanically inspired programs and plans to be revealed.

It’s all unfolding in His time. Let us pray that God grant us the courage and fortitude to endure the Warning, and then The Great Chastisement, which I believe will befall us in the not-too-distant future. (To be followed by a grand renewal of the whole world in the spirit of Christ.)

(I know, not everyone subscribes to this “cockamamie” story, but that’s just my personal belief. And gives me hope that all is not, will never be, lost, really.)

