Fair warning: The Veterans Today website makes you go through something like 10 pages of “click on squares with motorcycles, etc.” to ensure you are ‘human’!

Note: Joe phoned me up (called) a while ago and reminded me of this. Joe and Jimmie served together for some time, Jimmie at Attache’ at our embassy then in Tel Aviv. Jimmie’s stories are far worse than this and many still classified.g.

[ Caption posted under the photos below the headline that I’ve omitted from the screencap above. ]

.

https://veteranstoday.com/2020/05/12/us-army-special-forces-my-amazing-and-disturbing-experiences-in-israel/

[ EXCERPT: ]

Summer of 1989 Trip Changed My American Perspective on Israel and Its Unique Special Status Given to it by Our U.S. Congress

My name is Joe Cortina. I am a retired Florida businessman who has done substantial world traveling; some purely as a ‘tourist’ and, some in areas shall I say, ‘nothing to do with vacationing’. I am a former airborne special operations commander and have done intelligence investigator work for over 15years – some of it overseas – mostly in Central America – but also in the Mid-East. My political posture is ‘conservative’ and my religious values are Christian. Exposing lies and revealing the truth was what I did professionally for a long time. I have hunted REAL terrorists in jungles with Salvadorian Rangers and Marines – so I am not a stranger to dangerous environments and am familiar with basic protocols of civilized conduct regarding civilians and the military – something that the Israelis do not consider applicable to them. For anyone wishing to challenge my credibility – I am willing to show credentials. I have a flawless civic record, an honorable military record and have never committed a crime nor ever been accused of such. I am mentioned as my father’s son in the registry – ‘PIONEER FLORIDA’. My grandfather was a pioneer in Florida in the most literal sense, and my father was a respected businessman and foreign diplomat. I was invited to Israel by a former military comrade who attained a substantial rank and subsequently ended up as the ranking military attache’ from our govt., to the Israeli military (IDF). I went places and saw things only a hand full of ‘private sector’ Americans will EVER experience.

CONTINUE READING: CLICK HERE .

I chose not to include the photos posted just below the headline — too disturbing. However, its horrendously graphic nature, as well as what he chronicles in the piece, will likely not be that surprising anymore to anyone who’s been paying attention to the still-ongoing Gaza genocide these past two years. (It all still unsettles me, and I have to turn away or scroll past such photographs and videos.)

The article was written in early 2020, long before the mass murder in Gaza triggered to take place after the LIHOP/MIHOP October 7 “attacks” (link goes to a post about nine-eleven btw).

Then complement that piece by listening to Joe’s personal testimony as an intel investigator against terrorism in the Green Berets:

https://odysee.com/@Brando:c/Captain-Joseph-Cortina-(Fmr-Green-Beret)-Testimony-on-Israeli-Jews-and-Military:f

Ponder all that in the context of what a certain Texas Senator recently told Tucker Carlson with appalling apparent sincerity (?) in that infamous interview .

The short clip:

tuckercarlson A post shared by @tuckercarlson

Of course, Cruz is far from alone in his undying primary loyalty to Israel before the people of the United States of America. What a sordid mess our “government” is. Such despicable creatures who draw their salaries and cushy health care coverage and perks from your and my hard-earned tax monies.

“Too extreme,” too?

The outrage, exasperation, and helplessness of many are palpable at this late stage in the Gaza murders (among so many continuing and unpunished atrocities, war crimes, flouting of international law, etc. by Israel — the list is long and ever-growing!), prompting some to express stunning thoughts like the following:

Is he also “too extreme” in thinking such thoughts today?

Many surely share such sentiments of utter frustration.

Which psychological discomfort is, of course, as nothing compared to what the Palestinians murdered, maimed, rendered homeless and starving in Gaza, oppressed in the West Bank, and all the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and suffering untold horrors in Israeli captivity; the Lebanese maimed and killed by dastardly exploding pagers; the Syrians already suffering from US-imposed sanctions for a dozen years and whose leader was toppled with (again) US help; and now, the Iranians — have been experiencing for real, every minute of their lives today.

While those with the wherewithal to put a stop to all of it choose to look away, and even support Israel’s psychopathic, satanic actions.

To be sure, there are well-intentioned Jews just going about their business today, wishing no harm on anyone. (Yet, some claim that the very core tenets of Judaism are already problematic in themselves. I’ve not delved into all that material myself. So much confusion — intentional? — about that topic abounds, too.)

Read the whole piece:

Note: A part of this comment posted below the article shares info on the alleged mood among expatriate Iranian Jews living in Los Angeles vis-a-vis the Israel attack on Iran.

This revelation is sobering. And disturbing.

As a Catholic, my only recourse regarding the Jewish Question is to pray for the conversion of the Jews. I cannot advocate unprovoked violence against anyone, except when acting in self-defense, or defense of other innocents.

May God turn such black hearts of stone to warm hearts of flesh!

🙏🏼 ✝️ ❤️‍🔥

Leave a comment