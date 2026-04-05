… but in the harsh light of reality, such notions exist almost solely in the minds of idealists. Especially in those wishing to better ordinary lives in the small but geographically important archipelago.

(Note: This long, kinda meandering post does not touch too deeply on the day’s hottest topics nor on major global players. May interest those who appreciate a little detour from the usual stuff.)

Iran, Philippines & the Hormuz Strait

At a time of skyrocketing prices of gas and goods caused (so they say) by turmoil in West Asia (i.e., continuing industrial-scale destruction and mass murder and maiming of innocents) instigated by the worst terrorist regimes of recent memory — USrael — the consquent shortage of fuel resources in a geopolitically powerless country like the Philippines (which relies entirely on imported oil), coinciding with a brief visit to the old homeland, made seeing this news a welcome little breather amid the depressing events about us of late.

Of note, the Iran-controlled Hormuz Strait is now a literal bottleneck for the smooth passage of a fifth of all oil consumed by the world.

That’s a lot.

A “productive” phone conversation recently took place between the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro and the estimable Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

So, this agreement between the Philippines and Iran looks like a good sign. Of course, we aren’t privy to the actual deal contents, and what finer points are included, beyond the official lines. But, let’s take it at face value for now.

Iran overlooks PHL’s status as an obvious US “ally”.

For her part, PHL has been careful to keep mum on politics in the incidents roiling West Asia (aka “Middle East”) as regards USrael and Iran.

The formal note from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

No toll fees required.

And this bit of news does not go unnoticed by a few geopolitical commentators on social media.

Original post was also retweeted by Vanessa Beeley .

One tweet tries to clarify what the agreement covers.

Besides additional oil security, of vital importance is the welfare and safety of Filipino seafarers who work all over the world. (This tweet references a separate post on Malaysia vis-a-vis Iran. Malaysia actually has its own oil and tankers that pass through the Strait.)

And, note this stat. That’s quite a high number of seafarers from just one country.

A note posted (we are told) directly from men on a ship crossing the Strait.

SEGUE:

The above events in the context of current Philippine politics & recent history

‘Tis a land beset by a deeply ingrained propensity for corruption, among some deep faults (thanks, I think, to an easygoing national temper).

It is also one exceptionally blessed with a cheerful, resourceful and resilient people.

Its earth and waters hold an abundance of invaluable resources of nature, too. (Ah — but other nations need feel no envy here: there is the frightful creature called the Filipino politician that God also gave to the country in order to balance out its largesse of natural wealth).

Those with a more cynical bent might see this ‘positive move’ by the Philippines as a fancy feather gilding the political hats of the allies of Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr, in a bid to give them a head start against the strongest contender for the 2028 Philippine presidential elections — namely, the current Vice President, Sara Duterte. (Bongbong is constitutionally limited to a single six-year term, which critics already find to be too long, given a glaring dearth of real results thus far benefiting regular people.)

Sara is her father’s daughter. She is the scion of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte, whose name strikes sheer contempt in the hearts of most Westerners “informed” by mainstream media and unfamiliar with realities on the ground in the country.

Rodrigo is presently held at the Hague for alleged “crimes against humanity,” an “arrest” accomplished through patently unlawful maneuverings by political enemies, no doubt in cahoots with dubious foreign political and intel forces.

(Note: All the Western media without exception present only one view on this issue regarding the elder Duterte and his anti-drug campaign at the International Criminal Court. This is a red flag in itself, to my jaundiced eye. Meanwhile, the “israeli” monsters and trump’s foolish army folks are walking around scot-free, continuing with their actual genocides and war crimes committed against Palestinians, Lebanese and Iranians to this very day. Since when did the world become so concerned with a country’s domestic affairs? They certainly have chosen to ignore the actual mass murders and maimings and other real crimes against humanity perpetrated by USrael in West Asia. The sole online commentator I know of who last year made mention of this blatant hypocrisy and injustice by the West vis-à-vis the Duterte case is Alon Mizrahi.)

At home, the younger Duterte is continually harassed by her political foes with wasteful and futile impeachment hearings and nonstop social media attacks. (It isn’t far-fetched to suspect these efforts to be supported, too, by outside agents — the usual suspects. )

A fearsome fact to her enemies is that most people (especially those of the less wealthy classes, as ordinary folk we’ve spoken to confirm) will likely grant Sara Duterte landslide victory in the 2028 presidential election. Whether others at home and abroad like it or not is moot to the natives.

And in what might seem odd to the outside world, Sara is also the best of friends with Bongbong’s own smarter, funnier, more brilliant and tireless older sister, Imee Marcos. Herself, she is in vital ways her own clever father’s daughter, too.

But let’s not get into the “dynasty” issue here, shall we? Or this piece will never find its end. And that’s all for politics-politics here.

THE PHILIPPINES

An incomplete history; brief notes on society & people; and a visit to the old country

Until 1946, the country was formally a former US colony [vital corrections for that linked video’s inaccuracies found here]. Amazingly, its people were molded with such efficiency into the odd American “little brown brother” creation after just fifty years of overlordship and an initial cost of hundreds of thousands of Filipino lives. [Also, see this reference.] This end was achieved thanks to the mighty power of Hollywood and the wide introduction of US-style educational and governmental systems.

While actual US military bases were imposed as part of the deal for granting so-called “independence” at the end of WWII (in order to support aggressive US action in the region, e.g., Korea, Vietnam, etc.), they were abandoned soon after the ‘90s largely due to the destruction wrought by the eruption of Mt Pinatubo.

Today there are these nine, relatively new, US military sites (“EDCAs”) erected in recent years by the ex-colonialist hegemon across the length of the archipelago. Which are of certain geopolitical concern to some.

These “EDCAs” are not officially called “bases” and the Philippine Defense Department aver that they are “owned and operated by Filipinos” — an assertion that sounds questionable to anyone with a rational mind.

Some have objected to these places as representing a danger to Philippine security in view of regional pressures and frictions. They are not unlike what US military installations in the Gulf States have been for their host Arab nations during Iran’s recent, devastating retaliatory attacks on the US targets, which only imperiled those states themselves.

Our archipelago sits in one of the most strategically important locations in the Asia-Paciﬁc, linking the South China Sea with the wider Paciﬁc, and is being used to choke and intervene in internal issues of a superpower. In any major confrontation between the US and China, military planners on both sides would view Philippine territory as a crucial theater. Involved theaters become targets. This is why the debate over EDCA must move beyond slogans about alliances and accusations of foreign inﬂuence. It is, for the Philippines, fundamentally a question of national survival and the lives of Filipinos that will have no bearing on the outcomes of the war. We only need to see how the US is treating its allies in Europe, Asia and the Gulf states, obviously protecting Israel’s interests, but risking all the others.

CLICK HERE TO READ WHOLE ARTICLE.

Others beg to differ. Unsurprisingly, they have overt or covert US affiliations. (The guilty shall remain anonymous here.) This does not necessarily mean China or Russia is a dearer friend to the islands, but multilateral bonds certainly need to be strengthened now, especially with geographically closer neighbors of longstanding historical, economic and ethnic ties.

About that Russian oil sent to the Philippines…

Oh, by the way, the sole Philippine oil refinery (Petron) recently received some 700K barrels of Russian crude.

The weird thing? This happened only by virtue of a waiver granted to the recipient by the US for US-sanctioned countries like Russia.

So much for any vaunted “sovereignty” of this little archipelago.

Also (per an insider), that Russian fuel was already on ships en route to the country weeks before President Bongbong’s declared fuel emergency. Any credit claimed by his people for the shipment’s arrival at a time of need is thus null and void, and reflects thick-faced exploitation for political gain. (Just one example of things not being what they look like on the surface, as per media stories.)

People & culture

The inhabitants of the Philippines, for good or ill, are a people of ease and congeniality. Thanks, perhaps, to a core Malay character, life generally moves at a slower pace here than that in industrialized nations. As a good, this sociocultural trait can help in restoring one’s physical health and sanity, as it offers a nice escape from the maddening rat race typical of life in the “First World”.

On the other hand, A-type personalities working by the rules wanting to get things done ASAP can feel some frustration (especially if unwilling to grease palms and/or pull strings).

One must choose one’s battles wisely here. The general mindset of the people is what it is, and likely to remain so, born of centuries of habit. One needs to learn how to navigate the subtleties and niceties of a wholly amiable society and culture that avoids socially jarring confrontations (except as depicted in their overdramatic movies of yore).

People here highly value family and friends, are hard-working, and when one thinks about it, have to put up with so many daily obstacles, delays, inefficiencies, irritations and dangers, even just in their daily commutes. These things that government officials still do too little to mitigate, even if some improvements have been made.

And those atrociously high fuel prices? Unsettling to behold. Just a scant few weeks ago, it was about $5.40 per gallon for diesel fuel (most commonly consumed, as it used to be much cheaper than gasoline!). Now, it costs over $8 per gallon. This page gives the current cost per liter (about 1/4 gallon) of various grades of diesel in the country. For its part, gasoline prices there are about equal to those in California. One only wonders how the average citizen here manages transport expenses on wages that are waaay below the industrialized nation standard.

Against all that, one soon learns to appreciate more the extraordinary warmth, kindness, easy sense of humor, and courtesy towards strangers and the elderly here, which are so noticeable in stores, groceries, restaurants and public transport. This, despite the hardships faced by most ordinary citizens working in these places, all struggling just to eke out a decent living to support their families. (The contrast in cheerfulness amid relative privation here with the colder, grumpier, yet more materially comfortable westerner is really not a mythical stereotype.)

One must take the good with the bad here — that’s all there is to it. No place on earth is perfect that meets all one desires. A hoary cliché, no doubt, but in the end, adopting a more philosophical stance in one’s personal perspective and priorities matters a whole lot in one’s happiness and contentment in life.

Talk, talk, talk

Yes, there are loads more history and issues to possibly discuss that help explain the country’s local and international problems; but this piece might never end if we indulged those topics here.

And, do we do much “to save the world” by talking endlessly about all these (as a funny friend had scoffed at us)?

Trying to thresh things out to understand what’s really going on is a laudable aim, indeed. Perhaps, we could help good things come to pass by also praying for the conversion of wicked, stony hearts to hearts of flesh (as another, devout friend had also suggested).

SO: what good is here (besides the people)?

For one thing — the skies … oh, my!

One definite positive is the absence of fuzzy, white trails spreading across those vast blue skies above the land.

All the photographs below were snapped over a few weeks’ time on different days and times of the day, and in various places and regions (cities, suburbs, provinces).

Short clip.

Extremely grateful to not see any long, fluffy, white lines or grid patterns spoiling those lovely azure skies. These cottony clouds look just like the natural ones I remember from a long time ago. (Just my personal take. And have no clue why this might be so.)

Also, the weather folks here don’t use weird, newly invented terms like “atmospheric rivers” glibly spoken by US meteorologists when talking about simple things like “heavy rains.”

But, what do you all think?

(Or, does this anyone else bother about this besides me today?)

The sun, nature

Noticed this for the first time in this trip here: both sunrise and sunset are unhurried, soft, and gentle experiences, as the city is bathed in a soft, orange light at these times. (The islands sit just above the equatorial line.)

In the greener suburbs of Metro Manila and in the rural provinces, you can still wake up in the mornings to the merry sounds of birds chirping, roosters crowing, leaves rustling, and sometimes, dogs yapping. (Sounds of nature don’t annoy me; it’s unasked-for, human-produced “music” and noise that do.)

My first sunrise.

(Panoramic view from building in the city’s business district.)

Another.

My final one (CLIP).

(En route to the airport.)

And here are the pink-orange hues of a Manila sunset.

A curiosity: note street name.

No idea of the name’s provenance. Perhaps, a preponderance of Iranians living in the neighborhood?

Puppies!

Closing out this piece with warm fuzzies: hope you enjoy these scruffy, canine cuties.

Finally, in a pivot to celebrating the Greatest Event in history today:

Here’s Wishing Everyone a Happy Easter! ˗ˏˋ ✞ ˎˊ˗

Some prayers and wishes for all…

May Christ’s resurrection fill our hearts with lasting peace and joy.

May resurrection power bring healing to our heart and soul.

May divine mercy surround our homes with abundant blessings.

May forgiveness and compassion guide our relationships daily.

May God strengthen us all in moments of doubt and uncertainty.

May blessings follow our obedience to God’s word.

May Easter renew our strength and determination.

May we walk boldly in the light of Christ and trust His guidance each day.

May the Lord’s presence remind us that we are never alone.

May we always give thanks to God for the gift of salvation through Christ.

May our hearts rejoice always in the victory of the risen Lord.

Easter message from Papa Leo XIV:



✝️ 🕊 ⛪

Congrats, Gentle Reader!

You’ve made it to the end of my out-on-a-limb views on “stuff”. Thanks for reading!

Till next time, then, it’s…

¡Hasta la vista!

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