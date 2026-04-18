Timelapse of Every Catholic Diocese in History

Note that by around 1500, the Church started spreading beyond the European continent, and the picture becomes wider, encompassing the rest of the world.

When it comes to the Church, the extreme anti-globalism campaign falls apart. That’s the idea — that the world unite in being part of the One True Faith, the Church that Jesus Christ Himself founded in 33 AD, and not all these divisions of every stripe and depth that’s everywhere right now. (Yes, I will defend this belief to the end, so no use arguing about it here.)

Note: No wonder Italy is still the easiest place for church-hunting for Mass among the few places I’ve been to: just look at how dense those red dots are! In Trastevere alone, outside the Vatican, there were a handful of churches just within a five-minute walk of my lodgings. Such a luxury for Catholics I don’t think is present anywhere else in the world.

VIDEO DESCRIPTION* (*apologies, omitted in the email sent out earlier)

Mar 26, 2021

This video shows the history of the Catholic Church, for every year since 30 AD.



It shows the spread of the Church through the saints (in yellow).

The presence of the Church is highlighted through the dioceses, which are either of the Western Rite (in red) or the Eastern Rite (in pink).

The lighter color in each case represents the minor sees of the respective rite.



The liturgical rite assigned to a diocese is the one in use at the time the video was made, or the last one used. For this reason, the table showing the occurrence of the various rites is not necessarily completely accurate for each year.



The data for the saints and dioceses is sourced from Gcatholic.org.

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