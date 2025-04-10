As was the case for many other listeners, this simple tune’s lyrics had a nudging effect on my naive and youthful self, too.

Follow Your Road is the hit song by Seawind, a Hawaiian-based jazz fusion band fronted by vocalist Pauline Wilson. The song’s message and tunefulness transcends time and place. [Didn’t realize the band remains extant today in some form.]

Enjoy!

SEAWIND - Follow Your Road - 1979 Vinyl LP

On Vinyl

Might be my Luddite nature, but am only too happy to see that vinyl records (aka ‘LPs',’ long-playing records) are finally making a real comeback.

There’s something magical about watching those black discs spinning on the player as the delicate tone arm traces the groove ‘round and ‘round. The whole ritual of playing an LP brings a more involved tactile experience as part of ‘producing’ music for personal listening and enjoyment. (Of course, listeners interested more in ‘efficiency’ will dispense with all that and prefer the unexacting process of playing a compact disc.)

Leave a comment