Thrown Under the Bus for Speaking Out on Gaza. [EMJ LIVE]

This is more than just a simple rant from Catholic author and speaker, E. Michael Jones aka EMJ.

Here, EMJ also gives the background of recent history in which jews dominate the so-called “judeo-Christian” dialogue. It was something EMJ had been writing and talking on for many years now, and that growing tension twixt the two could only have led to the incident that finally exploded at the ironically-named “Religious Liberty Commission,” care of a bold, 38-year-old Catholic mom who happens to be a former Miss California USA.

Thus, it has come to this now: it’s Catholics vs. the talmudic jews facing each other in the cultural ring.

Except, that is, for some fellow Catholics on the commission who are conspicuously silent on this matter. I had no idea that Bishop Robert Barron was on there, too — such a heavy silence from a normally talkative prelate! Hmm…

When Religious Liberty Commissioner Carrie Prejean Boller unequivocally cast zionism in a hideous light during that Commission hearing early last week, it was the first time I’d heard an American Catholic in an official government position (for which she works as a volunteer, by the way) fearlessly call out the jewish genocidaires to their faces. She’s the only one who put her high profile to proper and excellent use. (Unlike those supposed “Catholics” in the trump administration, JD Vance and Marco Rubio.)

‘ They had a problem that I had the audacity to say that “israel” has killed over 70,000 civilians in Gaza. ’

Here’s the backdrop to all these coordinated attacks from certain sectors on Carrie Prejean Boller.

Carrie Prejean Boller rejected claims she “hijacked” Monday’s Religious Liberty Commission hearing, telling Drop Site News she was summoned to a 7 a.m. “intervention” with Chairman Dan Patrick and Paula White and felt scared amid pressure to stay silent on Gaza. She says Israel was mentioned more than 17 times during the hearing, yet she was faulted for citing civilian deaths in Gaza..

So extremely proud of Carrie for this ❤️‍🔥 ✝️ — a warrior for Catholic truth.

As mentioned above, this was not Carrie’s first rodeo. Already, she was first tested for her ability to bear witness to the faith-based truth at the age of 21.

Back in 2009, as an ambitious young woman who was a favorite finalist in the Miss USA contest, she happened to get a question that would’ve been easy for anyone else to breeze through if they gave an “acceptable” answer. Yet, Carrie felt no alternative to speaking the truth from her heart. And that politically incorrect answer cost her the Miss USA title.

As EMJ says in his monologue above, Carrie was already being prepared for greater struggles ahead.

Here’s the Catholic League ’s Twitter posts on the matter, mentioned by EMJ:

While the first listener question / comment for EMJ comes at around the 31st minute, do please keep listening to EMJ for the continuing story of Carrie posted in response to the caller’s comment. It features an interview just four months ago with Carrie, a fresh convert to Catholicism, on Lila Rose’s show. Lila is also a Catholic convert who has long dubbed herself a “pro-life” advocate. Yet, to this day, she remains willfully blind to the anti-life actions and policies of the ziojews whom she still supports — they who murder, maim and starve tens to hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinians in Gaza while destroying their homes, schools, farms, leveling their cities, and leaving terrible piles of rubble that still hold many victims crushed within them. An awful decision on her part.

Carrie corrects Lila on Twitter when the latter objects to what Carrie said at the Commission hearing.

We don’t know exactly the whys or wherefores for the pro-”israel” stance of Lila Rose, although we could come up with some guesses.

So, is this a turning point in the war of sane and decent Americans against “israel” and the zionist cult?

Looks like it, but only time will tell.

Finally:

Why she became Catholic.

This interview with Lila, in which the “sisterhood” was made palpable (understandably, a tad cringey to some), was held just 4 months ago.

→ What Carrie says here about her journey to Catholicism certainly puts the lie to those who might dismiss her as just an airhead good only for beauty contests.

Beauty and brains — and guts? Unacceptable. Especially you espouse the “wrong” views.

