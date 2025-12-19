What a long time it’s been since I last heard this. Came up in my YT feed after playing a ‘70s song cover by Foxes & Fossils, and glad it did. In those happier, pre-internet days, I didn’t know what the musician, Dave Mason, even looked like, but it didn’t matter. Was just a good song with a hook-y, syncopated rhythm.

A fond musical memory from innocent youth far away in time and place. A laid-back tune with vaguely melancholic words, reflecting perhaps conflicting emotions of hope and resignation.

Dave Mason-We Just Disagree

It would occasionally come on the radio, but often at off-times, for the night owls still up. And mostly on a non-mainstream smaller station where the disc jockeys played whatever music they themselves liked, and not the usual fare pushed by the US record companies.

Also, back then, people may have disagreed in public, but they did not rip each other to shreds in the process.

