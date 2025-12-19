An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
15mEdited

I love that song…”we just disagree”…😉🤪

I have Sirius XM radio in my car. They play this song on the their ‘stations’, Classic Vinyl and The Bridge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 AnObserver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture