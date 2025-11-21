Amazing musical covers by a Russian group, Leonid & Friends, that pays tribute to American bands by replicating the original sound with uncanny accuracy.

Founder and bassist Leonid Vorobyev recreated all the songs purely by ear back home, when Russia was still the USSR, via meticulous listening to bootleg records!

Such a hardworking band, they’ve been touring throughout the USA for a few years now in so many venues in sold-out shows.

A few interesting classics from the “rock” world: they don’t fall into strict categories, but blend musical genres to wonderful effect.

Chicago .

* Addendum: HAD TO ADD THIS — LONG TIME NO HEAR!*

A stunning one-off: Steely Dan.

I never thought anyone anywhere would be able to do such a good copy of this band’s utterly unique sound — but there we are!

