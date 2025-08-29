The Fifth Dimension vocal group were a classy act. They had some huge hits in the late ‘60s - early ‘70s, with songs that were often uplifting and joyful, such as the ones below.

Hearing these many decades later gets me all nostalgic and teary-eyed, longing for innocent days of childhood once more ….

This made me happy loads every time it came on the radio or the TV. Older cousins and we would just find ourselves swaying to it, dancing any-which-way!

The 5th Dimension - Up, Up and Away

Jun 15, 2014

Written by Jimmy Webb, this perfectly sung and arranged song was an example of “sunshine pop” and won the Grammys (6 of them!) in 1968.

Listen to the backstory on this song (with Billy Davis, Jr and Marilyn McCoo — still married after 50 years!).

All this info about the song is new to me!

I’d always thought that this tune was some airline’s signature song back in the ‘60s-‘70s — Pan Am or TWA. And, despite my siblings’ non-memory of it today — yup! I now find that I was right!

This is still one of the coolest airline commercial ditties evah!

The lyrics were adapted to suit TWA’s purposes — and some of those words are the ones I still remember: “We’ll pick a star in the twilight canopy…”

Ooh, and this one — a double tune ( Age of Aquarius-Let the Sunshine In ) that came from the musical Hair , and seemed big with the nutty and druggy “flower people.”

The 5th Dimension - Age of Aquarius 1969

Mar 21, 2009

The elegant Marilyn McCoo was always a good belter. Here’s a nice example, with a Bacharach-David tune.

The 5th Dimension "One Less Bell To Answer" on The Ed Sullivan Show ( 1971)

Decades later, they performed their signature hit songs on the Arsenio Hall Show .

5th Dimension reunited "Aquarius - Let the Sunshine In" on Arsenio 1991

Okay, so this is a musical detour!

It isn’t a 5th Dimension tune, but just another great hit song evoking the Zeitgeist of the same era.

The Seekers perform their huge hit, Georgy Girl. (I’d no idea of the group’s name then, or that they were Australian, and not British or American.)

There were many good covers of the song by other performers, and spirited instrumental versions, too.

I would see the movie only many years later as an adult, and would find it to be a morally disorienting story about the topsy-turvy life in Swinging Sixties London, but with a sort of hopeful ending. (Lynn Redgrave played the eponymous role.)

Looking back on those days, I can now appreciate the the utter wealth, the abundance we were awash in then — of so many wonderful and exciting musical works and performances, despite the many grim events in the sociopolitical and geopolitical spheres at that time. It’s no wonder we still keep swinging our gaze onto those earlier decades with fondness….

The Seekers - Georgy Girl (1967 - Stereo)

