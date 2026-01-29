This song embodies the greatness of the unique musical genre of Brazilian bossa nova. It strikes at the heart sans drama, in very subtle ways. It’s a mix of contradictions: joyful and melancholy at once, laid-back yet lilting at the same time, and elegant yet deeply moving.

It uses distinctive chord progressions and syncopated (“off-beat”) rhythms that keep the understated beauty of this “laid-back” music flowing in pleasantly surprising ways.

Samba em Prelúdio

This tune was composed in 1962 by some of the heavyweights of the genre, Baden Powell and poet-songwriter Vinicius de Moraes, sung by Vinicius, Maria Creuza, and Toquinho.

Besides the elegant melody and unorthodox, complex chords, there’s also the fascinating juxtaposition of two different musical tracks in the same key that interweave to merge together towards the end. There is no lack for musical hooks in this composition, but they aren’t of the standard variety; they surprise you in such welcome ways.

Performed live and recorded in 1970.

Samba em Prelúdio - Vinicius de Moraes “La Fusa” con Maria Creuza y Toquinho

Unlike American jazz, bossa nova is more structured, like classical music and pop; yet like jazz, it goes takes unexpected detours while sounding completely natural. It is not as freewheeling as American jazz (which can drive me nuts at times).

Brazilian jazz is one of the most sophisticated “modern” genres of music. Its chords are unusual and complex, drawing on those dissonances that give a depth of flavor and character to the music. (Which is why it’s well-nigh impossible for me to play on the guitar.)

A contemporary version:

Jazzilian- Samba em Prelúdio

And then, there’s this virtuosic guitar version.

(Turn on CC and auto-translate → English in the gear icon to listen to the prefatory remarks in the first minute and 10 seconds.

Paulinho Nogueira - Samba em Prelúdio

