Luka : Its catchiness and simplicity belie its distressing message. It would become Suzanne Vega’s breakout hit.

A short story told heartbreakingly in under 4 minutes. Understated yet hauntingly powerful.

Brilliant in its composition, the tale slowly reveals itself, and the quiet anguish is only magnified by the contrast in Vega’s stoic singing style.

I wore out the cassette with this and the rest of her songs on her second album, Solitude Standing.

That entire work struck me for the clean and spare sound engineering, the crisp guitar, bass, keyboard and other instruments, and Vega’s whispery, vibrato-less vocal, articulating every word of poetry in pop with such oxymoronic plainspokenness.

.

Suzanne Vega - Luka (1987)

Official Music Video for Luka performed by Suzanne Vega.

The story of how the song came to be:

It took all of two hours for the song to pop out — whole, with both words and melody complete and perfect. Nothing was changed ‘twixt the writing and the taping. (Thanks to inspiration from Lou Reed!)

.

Suzanne Vega - Luka | The story behind the song |

Top 2000 a gogo

Dec 30, 2018

Interview on Spanish radio show:

A generally light and honest conversation; some silly “modern” Spanish versions of “Luka” of doubtful propriety are sung in the studio by a couple of randoms.

.

Suzanne Vega: "Mi abuelita me cantaba y hablaba en español"

LOS40 Classic

Jun 27, 2019

.

The song mentioned later in the interview above:

Rosemary (Remember Me) (1999)

(“Romero” in Spanish)

Live at duo Music Exchange, Japan, 2005

Posted Aug 1, 2009

Leave a comment