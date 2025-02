Rickie Lee Jones (b. 1954) has a unique sense of melody and rhythm with touches of jazzy syncopation that keep me off-balance — but in a good way.

No one else I know of writes, sings, and performs quite like her.

These are my top RLJ tunes.

Hope you enjoy them, too!

Rickie Lee Jones : "Chuck E.'s In Love" (1979) • Official Music Video • HQ Audio • Lyrics Option

Rickie Lee Jones - Satellite

