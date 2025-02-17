.This story really guts me.

Nothing like a pre-dawn raid by the police to start your day!

For so-called “hate speech crimes,” no less.

Germany today.

Is this really it?

A people without true free speech.

Unbelievable.

From that headline below, seems that CBS thinks this new policy is a good thing.

Dozens of police teams across Germany raided homes before dawn in a coordinated crackdown on a recent Tuesday. The state police weren't looking for drugs or guns, they were looking for people suspected of posting hate speech online. As prosecutors explain it, the German constitution protects free speech, but not hate speech. And here's where it gets tricky: German law prohibits speech that could incite hatred or is deemed insulting. Perpetrators are sometimes surprised to learn that what they post online is illegal, according to Dr. Matthäus Fink, one of the state prosecutors tasked with policing Germany's robust hate speech laws. "They don't think it was illegal. And they say, 'No, that's my free speech,'" Fink said. "And we say, 'No, you have free speech as well, but it is also has its limits.'" Germany's laws around speech In the U.S., most of what gets posted online, even if it's hate-filled, is protected by the First Amendment as free speech. But in Germany, authorities are prosecuting online trolls in an effort to protect discourse and democracy. It can be a crime to publicly insult someone in Germany, and the punishment can be even worse if the insult is shared online because that content sticks around forever, Fink said. Fink, and prosecutors Svenja Meininghaus and Frank-Michael Laue, explained that German law prohibits the spread of malicious gossip, violent threats and fake quotes. Reposting lies online can also be a crime. CONTINUE READING: CLICK HERE.

Those internet speech cops featured on 60 Minutes sound positively giddy and self-righteous as only a religious fanatic can be, talking about their sacrosanct “mission”.

The case cited as the reason for the hard line taken by Germany against so-called “hate speech” is the killing of a local politician who was said to have been shot after insults and murder threats appeared online. Blame was placed squarely on a so-called “right wing” entity.

Knowing how inorganically such flashpoint incidents happen today, one must ask: Are we sure that that killing was not a manufactured psy-op to trigger such a draconian crackdown on online speech?

And who is defining “hate speech” there today?

.

Of note, Germany is also one of several countries in which questioning any bit of the official Holocaust narrative will get you jail time and/or a big fine, big time.

Just ask the late Ursula Haverbeck.

A brief news detour.

Why is Germany — whose economy is now failing, having sent prices of goods skyrocketing, as they depleted their own winter energy supplies themselves, and had to fire up dirty coal plants after mothballing all its nuclear power plants a few years ago; letting the US (obviously) blow up the cheaper Russian gas-sourced Nord Stream pipelines and replacing them with higher-priced US liquid natural gas; closing manufacturing plants like Volkswagen because of rising costs — this country, once known as the “powerhouse” of Europe, why is it now behaving like a pitiful, enslaved state?

A little historical review.

Why was Dresden fire-bombed? A city of no military significance, one that was a cultural center and known as “Florence on the Elbe.” At that time, the population was swollen by many refugees seeking shelter in their flight from the Soviet advance into Germany. Here is an eyewitness account of a survivor. (It is a beautiful city whose Frauenkirche was lovingly rebuilt and restored to its former glory many decades later, using most of the original soot-covered stones that had been piled in a heap for so long.)

And what really happened to millions of Germans right after the Second World War that you never learned in school, or from “history” books, movies, magazines?

And, since 1952,

… the German government has paid more than $90 billion in indemnification to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis. Source .

( Do those monies really go to the intended recipients, or do the lawyers get to them first? How about all the other millions, too, of non-Jewish people who suffered similar persecution, but managed to survive the work camps? Why do the Jews possess a ‘special victim’ status in this war? )

Germania Delenda Est?

But is this actually the real long-term plan for Germany hatched a while ago?

Then, there’s Operation Paperclip, which was The Greatest Intellectual Property Theft in History, per that article. And yet, German manufacturing and industry blossomed in the postwar era despite such thievery by the US.

And this book: Germany Must Perish! that hardly anyone has been aware of.

It is a fact that young Germans (born maybe after the 70s or 80s) are almost wholly ignorant of their own WWII military history (personal witness to this) other than its negative aspects coupled with the burden of guilt absorbed from relentless indoctrination.

Anyway, free-speech-free Deutschland might be less attractive now as a place to visit on holiday.

Meanwhile, back home,

We’ve got our very own version of “hate speech guidelines” in the Catholic Church, no less.

Translate Hate document: the special Catholic Edition !

The US Catholic Bishops group just released a “Translate Hate” guidebook filled with verboten words and phrases that Jews find offensive. It was written by the CEIA (see post for the unwieldy full name) with the “help” of the American Jewish Committee, of course. It appears on the USCCB website, but it’s curious that no priest or bishop or cardinal has (yet) spoken about this “important” document to the Catholic laity.

Which might be just as well.

.

An earlier article of mine touched on this very document.

(Check out the excellent country-&-western tune featured in it.)

.

.

Also, President Bluster goes hard against “hate speech,” specifically, “anti-semitism”.

Yes, because this supposed “problem” is of emergent concern to most Americans right now.

And we trust that this persecution of people who practise the ‘high crime’ of so-called “antisemitism” will be limited just to those poor people inhabiting colleges and universities, and to resident aliens.

So the rest of us who belong to none of those categories can just carry on, undisturbed, since it’s only those students, professors and aliens at risk of persecution and arrest and deportation, right?

Besides the gross violation of First Amendment free speech rights inherent in this awful EO, there’s yet again the dehumanizing and segregation of the Other as defined by a small interest group that continues to operate here.

But it’s A-OK, since the operator is “on our side”!

Oh — but could it be legally okay, since the Amendment specifically names “Congress” as the legislator/perpetrator of the unconstitutional transgression, and not the Chief Executive. Thus, an EO easily bypasses the restrictions stated in this dangerous Amendment — is that how it works?

Who again is defining all this “hate speech” stuff for the rest of us?

Who even dreamed up such a radical concept in the first place?

(Also, check out this page on this question, run by a controversial Russian Orthodox religious brother who grew up Jewish, whose stated aim is to tell the world all about the nefarious agendas of the Jews. More about him — maybe — in an upcoming post.)

In conclusion,

It is chilling to think how things have come to such a pass in Deutschland.

Is the CBS story merely a shot across the bow to the rest of us outside Germany?

Leave a comment