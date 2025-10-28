I still remember this incident well.

Naomi Wolf’s (unwitting?) misunderstanding of particular English legal terms was a fatal flaw at the time: she had drawn faulty conclusions in her thesis based on falsely constructed premises.

This major error was only discovered on a BBC radio show she had guested on when the astute presenter Matthew Sweet questioned a few crucial claims in her book.

The upshot of all this was the cancellation of the publication in the US, although it was already out in the UK at the time of the interview.

Published 23 October 2019

Dr Wolf admitted her “misinterpretations” following the BBC interview

The US publisher of a new book by Naomi Wolf has cancelled its release after accuracy concerns were raised.

Outrages: Sex, Censorship and the Criminalisation of Love details the persecution of homosexuality in Victorian Britain.

But during a BBC radio interview in May, it came to light that the author had misunderstood key 19th Century English legal terms within the book.

Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said their parting was “amicable”.

Following the BBC radio interview, Wolf admitted there were “misinterpretations” in her book.

Her UK publisher, Virago, had already published the book by the time the interview was broadcast, but said it would make “necessary corrections”, external to future reprints.

However, US publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt delayed publication, and has now cancelled it altogether, according to the New York Times, external.

Dr Wolf is best known for her acclaimed third-wave feminist book The Beauty Myth and other works such as Give Me Liberty: A Handbook for American Revolutionaries.

Her new book argues that the British Obscene Publications Act of 1857 led to homosexual persecution in Britain getting worse.

But, during an interview on BBC Radio 3’s Free Thinking programme, presenter Matthew Sweet questioned key claims within it.

[ CLICK ON THIS LINK TO LISTEN TO THE RADIO SHOW EXCERPT ]

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48639663

Matthew Sweet questions some of Naomi Wolf’s evidence in her new book Outrages

Dr Wolf alleged she had discovered that “several dozen” men were executed for having homosexual sex during the 19th Century.

“I don’t think you’re right about this,” Sweet replied, before detailing the term “death recorded” in fact meant that judges had abstained from handing down a death sentence.

“I don’t think any of the executions you’ve identified here actually happened,” he said.

In one particular case, he pointed out a 14-year-old boy had been discharged and not executed as she had detailed.

Sweet also raised questions over her interpretation of the surrounding “sodomy” - revealing the teenager had in fact committed an indecent assault against a six-year-old boy, and not a consensual homosexual act.

“I can’t find any evidence that any of the relationships you describe were consensual,” he added.

In June, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt told the New York Times, external it was delaying the publication of Dr Wolf’s book in order to have time to “resolve those questions” raised about its content. They added then that they still intended to publish it in due course.

To her credit, Wolf handled the embarrassing situation as graciously as one could when corrected thus on a live radio program.

Yet, she did not leave well (or bad) enough alone. She fought back soon after with her own claims of inaccuracies in stories about the radio show fiasco, about Sweet’s own correctness, etc.. She did not let this stop her from claiming her spot in the public eye via the Pfizer scandal (why just Pfizer?), and now, the man-made Gaza horrors.

This incident came as a mental flashback when I read her latest essay on the Palestinian genocide vis-a-vis Israel’s lies. Her untenable moral position was based once more on shaky ground, as her claimed “facts” about the October 7 incident casting wild atrocity accusations against Hamas merely repeated the absurd mendacities of Israel saturating the MSM early on.

Alas, she then had to resort to the “antiseptic” canard in the essay, too. It’s the Palestinians who are being massacred and maimed by the Israeli Jews & accomplices, and yet, she claims it’s the Jews who are being victimized yet again by that “a” word?

I have no personal animosity for Wolf, but by golly, she sure does guiltless chutzpah so well.

In short, she cannot be trusted.

