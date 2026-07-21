This Won Them the Match & the Cup - But Their Terrific Team Game & Sportsmanlike Conduct Won Them the World's Hearts.

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Source for title video.

SUMMARY OF THE FINALS:

Did Messi really have “class” apart from his thuggish teammates?

That Spain 🇪🇸 actually won can be classed as some kind of miracle — despite the rampant filthy tricks and absent football action by the South American team coddled by clearly biased official arbitration in the last as well as previous matches (especially those against Egypt and Switzerland), paving the way for Argentina to reach the Finals.

The losers were also the team publicly favored by that little ethnostate in West Asia.

They didn’t just lose the finals; they also lost the respect of the world.

And their star player? Well… there’s this that has been uncovered about his actions. (I’d admired the guy before all this.)

And, here’s a small glimpse of the sore losers, displaying their true thuggery after the match.

Their behavior only complements that of the genocidaires who support them.

And the goal by Spain’s Yamal that was disallowed for a foul that wasn’t.

The Portuguese voiceover says, “That was absolutely nothing!”

[See clip of the “foul” below]

The “foul”

More ungracious behavior:

From a Catholic perspective via St Pope John Paul II, such unsporting behavior is not to be tolerated nor encouraged:

Source , page 62.

I think that majority of the world’s WC watchers agree with this serious bit of commentary from a UK comedian:

And then, there’s this opinion, that is virtually unanimous from commentators:

From former Portuguese football coach Mourinho:

Meanwhile, watch the worldwide celebration of Spain’s win🇪🇸 :

Tokyo, Japan

Mexico

Milan, Italy

London, UK

Assorted cities (clip montage)

Palestine 🇵🇸 was also represented in the Finals:

And here, in celebration:

✝️

Nice to hear this: Ferran Torres (who scored Spain’s winning goal) on his faith :

✝️

And, from Spain’s head coach, Luis de la Fuente:

→ → My own thoughts left on the The Truth Barrier’s fine article on the wonderful game night celebration in Spain.

✝️

→ → I also don’t feel it was mere coincidence that Pope Leo XIV’s wildly successful and popular apostolic visit to Spain in June happened just over a month before Spain’s winning the World Cup!

As for the rest of this FIFA-directed season and hosting by the USA, here is one person’s view …

For many longtime football fans, the changes made in these 2026 World Cup games via ad-rich, revenue-amplifying “hydration breaks” inserted into the matches and an irrelevant, time-wasting, American football-style “halftime show” at the finals did not redound to their betterment. Thus, objections were raised to another US hosting of this World Cup for these reasons. (Not least of all, the blatant Trump intervention that did the US team no good except to draw criticism from the Belgian team and many fans, followed by a doubly embarrassing loss to the Belgians all the same.)

And so, Spain celebrates its hard-won victory, and rightly so. Post-WC Games, life returns to normal for most (as “normal” as it can get in our sorry world today), save for the players who go back to playing professionally in their respective clubs.

Yes, we are aware that this may embody the “bread and circuses” staged for our entertainment and distraction — but today, it is without even the bread (of which only a few greedy souls are making oodles more from this uber-commercialized enterprise).

Yet, beyond its crass commercialism today, we also need to look at sports in general as thus, per St Pope John Paul II’s The Pastoral Messages (Homilies, Angelus Messages, Speeches, Letters) of Pope John Paul II That Refer To Sport (1978-2005):

The primary objective is not simply to foster sports activities for their own sake, but to provide the conditions for building integral characters who can face the drama of life. In fact, when viewed with in a moral perspective, life becomes a competition, a fight and a challenge. In this sense, the teachings of the Magisterium reveal an educative potential of sport that gradually develops in the very practice of this activity. This potential is further verified in their positive behaviour and the fostering of criteria aimed at the development of the subject’s personality in accordance with their individual freedom.

A person gives the best of himself in sports, in light of one’s Catholic faith (from “Giving the best of yourself: a Document on the Christian perspective on sport and the human person, from the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, 01.06.2018):

Give the very best of yourselves

Giving one’s very best is a fundamental theme in sports, as athletes both individually and collectively strive to achieve their goals in the game. When a person gives his very best, he experiences satisfaction and the joy of accomplishment. The same is true in human life in general and in living out the Christian faith. We all want to be able to say one day, with St. Paul, “I have fought to the end the good fight, finished my course, I have kept the faith.” (2 Tim 4:7). This document attempts to help the reader understand the relationship between giving our very best in sports and in living the Christian faith in every aspect of our lives.

Football is more than just a game to most of the world outside the US. It even gets some saintly papal approval, per this oft-quoted line:

(From Pope St John Paul II, who was a goalkeeper in his youth)

{Note: Am unable to locate the actual source of this quote attributed to Saint Pope JP II, but the line is found in several places. If anyone knows the real origin, please leave a comment below.}

We in the truth-seeking world also need not, and should not, focus only on the doomsday aspect of life that we are fully aware of all the time. That makes for a miserable and demoralizing existence! We need to realize that there are still some human actions and endeavors that are truly worth celebrating.

And for those of faith, here are words worth reading, from the pen of a sainted Pope:

Source for above, pages 20-21 [the second paragraph is a tough balance for elite athletes today]

Source , page 25.

Hope to see you in four years, then — same time, but different place!

¡Hasta la vista!

And —

¡Enhorabuena! y ¡Viva España! 🇪🇸 🇪🇸 🇪🇸

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