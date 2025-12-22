. . . and not just because the featured classroom topic, Yosemite National Park, is just several hours’ drive away from us here in central California; but also because these young Palestinians — both the lively teacher and her excited students hungry for knowledge — are carrying on with their classes so wonderfully, despite all the obstacles set before them. They push on with learning beyond the inhumane deprivations, shattered infrastructure, absent basic services, the heartbreaks and untold sorrow they have been bearing all this time at the hands of the cruel “israelis” and their equally sadistic enablers.

So moving to watch these lovely people in action!

And we all tend to feel hopeless and helpless about the situation.

But we needn’t be!

We can mitigate these feelings by helping them out even in small ways.

Hoping that at least some of them can come over and visit Yosemite and other national parks one day!

Please consider supporting Gaza Great Minds Foundation !

https://gazagreatminds.org/

