Miral Askar

Unforgiven Archives

This video is from 1957, but if you close your eyes and just listen to the audio, it could have been recorded this morning.

In the footage, ITN’s George Ffitch interviews an unnamed Palestinian refugee in Lebanon. The man speaks about his desire to return to his home in Acre—a home he fled during the 1948 Nakba. Ffitch also speaks with a UNRWA representative about the “predicament” of over 900,000 refugees and the challenges facing neighboring countries.

The most unsettling part of this video is that the terminology hasn’t moved an inch. For nearly 80 years, we have used the same words: “refugee crisis,” “right to return,” and “humanitarian challenge.”

We have seen eight decades of UN resolutions, international summits, and regional wars. We have seen maps redrawn and governments rise and fall. Yet, for Palestinians, the reality on the ground is a frozen frame. The child in a tent in 1957 has become a grandparent in a tent in 2026, still holding the same keys, still hearing the same international community use the same scripts.

It makes you question the nature of “diplomacy” in this region. When a situation remains identical for 80 years despite global outcry, it suggests that the “problem” isn’t a lack of solutions. It suggests that the current state of affairs—the displacement and the limbo—is the intended status quo for those moving the pieces.

How is it possible that in a world that has completely transformed technologically and politically since the 1950s, this one specific injustice has been perfectly preserved?

The record shows that the world hasn’t failed to find an answer. It has simply chosen to maintain the question.

Israel needs to go, and that cannot happen soon enough. The Palestinians need to return to their homeland, Palestine, even if that once-rich area has been changed so much for the worse by the interloping vicious European settlers. They, their supporters, and financiers never had any intention of even sharing the land with its rightful inhabitants, thanks to egregious deception from the very start (Perfidious Albion) and jewish supremacist attitudes.

¡Basta ya!

Leave a comment