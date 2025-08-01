A little bird told me about this story …

So, these are the stories hitting hard in the Israeli press.

Articles on this topic in English (all with an uncannily similar mood or bent) can also be found in the Indian and African media. Rarely, if ever, in the Western outlets, as with the UK Express article posted further down.

This first story is from The Jewish Chronicle .

How I infiltrated the Tehran regime and met the Ayatollah

One Jewish woman's journey into the Iranian terror state

February 16, 2023 11:45 By David Rose, Investigations editor

The unmarked car with tinted windows arrived to collect Catherine Perez-Shakdam from her Tehran hotel late in the afternoon. Dressed from head-to-foot in hijab and abaya, she was ushered into the rear seats between two female members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). She was being taken to meet Iran’s reclusive Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But she harboured a dangerous secret. Unbeknown to her escorts, she was a French-born Jew.

Iran's Ayatollah Khameini (Getty Images) Despite this, on that trip, in February 2017, she had already met several senior regime officials, and been told of a secret IRGC plan to “map” key Jewish figures around the world for Iran’s assassination squads. “The idea was to identify all the prominent NGOs run by Jews, who was doing what in each business sector, the important rabbis,” Perez-Shakdam, 41, told the JC. “They wanted to figure out their influence and where they lived with their families in order to target them. “They wanted to have a better understanding so they would know how to strike and where, so that if Israel ever dared to attack Iran, the diaspora would have a very nasty surprise.” Later she was on her way to meet Ayatollah Khamenei himself.

This is from the UK Express .

Oh, yes, she did something diabolically clever, becoming a snake slithering in the Iranian grass.

So, according to this Mata Hari-like figure, what she’d heard from Iran’s inner circle and Khameini himself “shocked” her!

My take on her recounting all this now?

You don’t have to agree with this, but, given how these people work, I think that this woman speaking out on all this right now (and the media promoting her tale) is creating a particular narrative in the geopolitical sphere about Iran — intended for Western, Jewish and Israeli audiences. To what end? In order to justify / rationalize what new evil deeds they plan to carry out next in the region — including attacking Iran again. (Which most think is very likely.)

I don’t take anything coming from them at face value.

Oh — and look what I found sitting pretty by itself up on the Internet!

This woman wrote this up. (By herself? I don’t know.)

Simply put, these are plans for eventual regime change in Iran, via first establishing a “government-in-exile” by recruiting their old standby, the Pahlavis.

More puppet regimes for Israel to control. (If that state still exists a few years from now.)

And from scanning the other stories on this “Forum for Foreign Relations” website (sounds too eerily close to “Council for Foreign Relations,” no?), I think you can pretty much tell the who, the what, and the why of this “think tank”.

What do you think?

