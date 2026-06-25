This Might Be What Finally Makes Me Give Up Chocolate - for Good.

I’m not that big of a chocoholic, really, but do enjoy the occasional pecan or walnut cluster enrobed in rich milk chocolate. Or a disc of dark chocolate with a soft, minty center (from See’s Candies, the only US brand I trust today.)

I gave up buying the old standards a long while back for their consistently vile taste and texture: Nestlé, Hershey’s, Mars, etc.. It didn’t matter that they finally decided to go back to ol’ sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener: the mouthfeel continued to be awful. (Okay, so I do cheat on rare occasion, if someone gives them away for free. But the regret comes quickly, and I feel terrible afterwards.)

Now, Israel. “ISRAEL”??

Since the news about an “israeli” company manufacturing “chocolate” in their labs following their plan to supply faux “cocoa” and “cocoa butter” to international brands like Cadbury, Toblerone, and Lindt, I have also given up all those in recent months, too (even if the news stories say that they’ve not yet been approved in the US of A).

Two good reasons now for me to eschew all these candy makers and their offerings. Bioengineered imitation food PLUS psychopathic, genocidal, illegal nation-state as maker? Golly, that makes for an ‘exacta’ (in horse racing lingo, that’s the two-parter equivalent of ‘trifecta’).

Trust.

It all boils down to trust: Do you have faith in any of these companies to sell truly safe “chocolate”-like products to the public? No such thing as “transparency” in the production methods used by almost any corporate institution or conglomerate today. (Cuz it’s all “proprietary,” see.)

“Oreos”

I mean, today’s Oreos are just a chemistry experimeut sold under the guise of “cookies”. Surely, lab-grown chocolate isn’t going to be a likely concern for those who simply cannot give up their Oreos.

(Has anyone actually eaten the things recently? My palate makes its disgust known at once, and I do feel a tad unwell after an ill-advised, desperate snacking happens involving the plastic-tasting, crumbly thingies; meaning, craving something light with nothing else within easy reach.)

Cell culture?

I wonder: are they using the usual cell culture technology to grow this synthetic “chocolate?” Boosting cell proliferation in the same way they create “immortal cell lines” for biomedical research? This is not unlike reproducing the biological conditions that allow cancer cells to multiply so rapidly, y’know? (In the end, I plead ignorance here, so please don’t quote me on this.)

Of concern is that the jargon of the chocolate lab (not the dog, mind you) now includes things like “sustainable practices.” This altogether sounds too eerily close to Agenda 21/2030 policy language to reassure one of this new kind of “chocolate” creation’s benignity.

And then, they tell us, too, that once again, it’s “climate change” that’s to blame for the decline of the cacao tree industry in West Africa.

At the same time, they’re also now heaping guilt upon the cacao industry itself for causing deforestation — and not, say, the clearing of large swathes of the Amazon forest to make way for bioengineered soy farms, for instance.

No, no, it’s really these evil cacao trees that are destroying the ecosystem.

Of course.

So, the best course of action (or inaction) is to let them die, or rid our earth of them somehow, and allow the easier and more profitable lab-grown “chocolate” to take over the industry.

If you’re wont to do so, consider rejecting this, too.

If we are to jettison into outer space this latest example of bioengineering that no one asked for, that’s fast creeping into our so-called “food supply,” then we must make our opinions known. We need to vote with our wallets. Money and profits are the only language these creatures hear and understand. (But that’s really up to each person to decide for himself what to do.)

After all, it isn’t as if chocolate is a food group essential to life. (Yes, some may disagree.)

Thus, how the future of ‘real’ chocolate unfolds remains to be seen.

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