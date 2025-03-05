Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackThis Lent...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThis Lent...An Observer (Teresa L)Mar 05, 2025Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackThis Lent...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharehttps://x.com/sscjusa/status/1896896729708183555Tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. To all who celebrate it, Have a Blessed Lent! 🙏🏼 ✝️ 🇻🇦 ☧Tips from Fr. Mike Schmitz:Preparing for LentWhat is Lent? Good explanations here:Lent - a season of repentance, prayer and fastingSource.🕯️☝🏼 symbolizes the Paschal candle to be lit during the Easter Vigil. Leave a commentSubscribeThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareShare this postAn Observer’s SubstackThis Lent...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePrevious