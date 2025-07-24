I am in full agreement with this Note posted by “Story Ember leGaïe”.

Story Ember leGaïe 3d Marginalia Subversiva If I Were the Pope, I’d Sail to Gaza “Words, no matter how heartfelt, will not save a single starving child.” The Pope tweeted his sadness. Again. He is “profoundly saddened” that Israel bombed a Catholic parish in Gaza. That people sheltering in a church were torn to pieces. That the Holy Family was crucified in Gaza City. But sadness is not solidarity. Sorrow does not sanctify the dead. If I were the Pope, I would sail to Gaza. Not in whispers. Not in a private envoy. Not with UN flags or Vatican statements. I would sail in open daylight with food, medicine, and my own aging hands. I would dare the genocidal regime to stop me. If they blocked me—let the world see their blockade, naked and unholy. If they killed me—let my martyrdom rip the mask off Zionism once and for all. And if they didn’t—I would break the siege with nothing but the truth and my body. Because the Church should not mourn from a distance while children die from famine, white phosphorus, and dehydration in the ruins of hospitals and bakeries. Christ did not hide behind doctrine. He flipped tables. He walked among the lepers. He wept in the streets. And right now, Gaza is Gethsemane. Bethlehem is burning. What is moral authority for, if not to defy empire? This isn’t about theatrics. It’s about choosing the cross over cowardice. It’s about bodies on the cogs. Because Palestinians don’t need more hashtags, more “deep concern,” more abstract condemnations. They need the siege broken. They need food. They need safety. They need the world to stop treating genocide like a diplomatic inconvenience. If you are a leader with power—religious, political, or cultural—and you are not using it to physically intervene or materially resist this extermination, then you are not neutral. You are the lullaby between bombs. Save your sadness. Give us all your righteous rage. Break the siege.

I had sincerely hoped that Pope Leo would have ramped up his response to real action after the direct attack by an Israeli tank on the only Catholic church in Gaza.

On Twitter, I’d pleaded with Pope Leo to visit Gaza himself.

I guess I got my answer to this request in a subsequent news article or interview (I cannot recall exactly which one or where I saw or heard it now):

The Pope said, in reply to that supplication (coming from many, I’m sure), that it’s physically impossible for him to visit so many different places where trouble is present today.

And I kept thinking as I read/heard that cop-out,

“But Gaza is a dire emergency that does not need to continue at all! Your presence there would send a strong signal and message to the evil Israelis that their satanic actions cannot stand! And perhaps, if something untoward happens to you, the billion Catholics across the world would not put up with any nonsense by Israel or its stooges. Imagine if you could break the siege and open the gates to let the food, water and medicine into Gaza!”

Alas, realpolitik infects the Pope, too, I guess.

I suppose I expect too much of the Pope — any Pope — in our day.

And so, my hopes for a powerful move to be made by Leo are dashed to a million pieces.

Thus he, like every other world leader, falls back on mere words. Of which we have had enough already.

Is that a dream too far?

Is real action reserved only for Catholic causes? After all, it was another pope — Urban II — who first called Christian knights in 1095 to launch a crusade — a Holy War — in response to an urgent plea for help from the leader of the Byzantine church under the grip of the Muslims, and to recapture the Holy Land from the Seljuk Turks.

So, are these three deaths from that direct tank attack too few Catholic lives lost to make such a big fuss over? Most of the victims aren’t Catholics and thus not worthy of our help and attention? Should we leave it up to the Muslim leaders themselves to “take care of their own” here? (A valid point, in a less-than-ideal, distrustful world.)

Are they not all human beings, too, made in the image and likeness of God? Is it not a Christian response to speak up on their behalf, and send aid to them as well?

Conspicuous by their absence are the Catholics in media who are mostly not calling out Israel and raising the alarm about the ongoing Gazan genocide by murder, maiming and starvation. There is vanishingly rare exception to this; and even those who do almost always mention it in light of the Catholics who are affected. I might disagree with Archbishop Vigano’s well-nigh sedevacantist stance today, but I also cannot but agree with this strongly-worded recent tweet of his.

Why the heck is that? (I know, I know, my outrage overfloweth.)

(I’m not even focusing so much here on tweets by boneheaded, “misguided” Catholics like this one, who supports “Christian” Zionists who egregiously justify that intentional Israeli attack on the church.)

For now, there remains only the good Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa (one of the electors in the last Conclave) over in Gaza who is doing what he can to get needed supplies in and give moral support to the besieged. He clearly knows what’s really going on vis-a-vis Israel’s nefarious intentions, even as he couches his true sentiments in diplomatic language.

After a few days of well-deserved outrage from high-profile Catholics highlighted in the press over the deliberate tank attack on the Holy Family Church, the news cycle then renews itself, and the story then fades away from the world’s short-term memory, to be replaced by yet another screaming headline or bleeding news story.

And so, the slaughter and starvation of Gazans continue unabated…!

May God have mercy on us! 🙏🏼

