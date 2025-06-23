An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
1d

The disaffected are never a good source for information as we should have learned from Iraq. If the Government is deeply dysfunctional then how did it manage to recover so quickly from the Israeli attack. That is optimal function.

And if Iran really did suffer economic mismanagement then because of sanctions in place for so long it would be a basket-case and it is not.

In short, the realities do not fit the words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture