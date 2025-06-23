https://x.com/thecyrusjanssen/status/1936939653879439617

I believe this same conundrum also applies to the Lebanese, from what I gather about Lebanon listening to Sara El-Yafi.

And so many other countries in the world, truth be told.

(I know this, too, personally — from the situation faced by people in my archipelagic home country in SE Asia, halfway around the world from the US of A.)

It isn’t a dichotomous situation of “either-or.”

It’s not a case of preferring the ‘devil you know’ over ‘the angel you don’t know’ — both parties are of the devil, actually.

That’s what happens when governments do not represent their people at all. There are outside parties who need to be followed and appeased by these “leaders.”

Is there any country in the world today where this applies less than in most other places? I’d really like to know.

