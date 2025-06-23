https://x.com/thecyrusjanssen/status/1936939653879439617
I believe this same conundrum also applies to the Lebanese, from what I gather about Lebanon listening to Sara El-Yafi.
And so many other countries in the world, truth be told.
(I know this, too, personally — from the situation faced by people in my archipelagic home country in SE Asia, halfway around the world from the US of A.)
It isn’t a dichotomous situation of “either-or.”
It’s not a case of preferring the ‘devil you know’ over ‘the angel you don’t know’ — both parties are of the devil, actually.
That’s what happens when governments do not represent their people at all. There are outside parties who need to be followed and appeased by these “leaders.”
Is there any country in the world today where this applies less than in most other places? I’d really like to know.
The disaffected are never a good source for information as we should have learned from Iraq. If the Government is deeply dysfunctional then how did it manage to recover so quickly from the Israeli attack. That is optimal function.
And if Iran really did suffer economic mismanagement then because of sanctions in place for so long it would be a basket-case and it is not.
In short, the realities do not fit the words.