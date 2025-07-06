First got wind of this unfolding disaster when I saw these tweets from Melissa Dykes (Truthstream Media) yesterday.

While many have survived and others found alive, dozens remain missing after the sudden and catastrophic rise of the Guadalupe River that devastated Camp Mystic, in Kerrville, Kerr County, Texas.

Story of one young woman who survived, amazingly — several hours after drifting in rushing flood waters.

Video news report:

Some bodies have now been recovered by first responders and others.

Pray for the souls of these young girls, that they may rest in eternal peace. Pray for their families in deep grief.

Many remain missing.

Pray for them, that they survive this calamity. Pray for their families in anguish.

It’s hard to know what to say during times like this. I cannot imagine what the families and friends affected by all this are going through right now.

💔 🙏 ✝️ 🕊️

