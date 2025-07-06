An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

11h

One update (several hrs ago):

Mary Talley Bowden MD

@MdBreathe

6h

According to a close friend whose daughter was safely evacuated from Camp Mystic, 850 people were safely evacuated from camp - all by helicopter. 27 remain missing. At Camp LaJunta, counselors pulled boys out of rushing water. One put all his campers up in the open rafters. The water rose exactly to the base of those rafters. All survived.

https://x.com/MdBreathe/status/1941591659986420219

