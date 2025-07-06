First got wind of this unfolding disaster when I saw these tweets from Melissa Dykes (Truthstream Media) yesterday.
Reading it did not leave me feeling reassured. Not at all. To the contrary.
Several hours later, she posted this:
While many have survived and others found alive, dozens remain missing after the sudden and catastrophic rise of the Guadalupe River that devastated Camp Mystic, in Kerrville, Kerr County, Texas.
Story of one young woman who survived, amazingly — several hours after drifting in rushing flood waters.
Video news report:
Some bodies have now been recovered by first responders and others.
Pray for the souls of these young girls, that they may rest in eternal peace. Pray for their families in deep grief.
Many remain missing.
Pray for them, that they survive this calamity. Pray for their families in anguish.
It’s hard to know what to say during times like this. I cannot imagine what the families and friends affected by all this are going through right now.
One update (several hrs ago):
Mary Talley Bowden MD
According to a close friend whose daughter was safely evacuated from Camp Mystic, 850 people were safely evacuated from camp - all by helicopter. 27 remain missing. At Camp LaJunta, counselors pulled boys out of rushing water. One put all his campers up in the open rafters. The water rose exactly to the base of those rafters. All survived.
