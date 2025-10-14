So, where is this unusual new metro station?

In Tehran, IRAN.

News items below from RUSSIAN media outlets:

Article from Pravda .

From RT News .

Interesting that a country, Iran, that literally calls itself an “Islamic Republic” holds the Virgin Mary in greater respect than our so-called “ally” and “only democracy in the Middle East.”

In fact, Mary has exalted status in the Quran, which has many references to the Virgin Mary, and even has a chapter on her (Sura XIX: ‘Maryam’). Astonishing to Catholics to be sure, it even recognizes Mary’s immaculate conception (sinlessness), and also the virgin birth of Jesus. Ironically, Muslims have a reverence for Mary even more than most Protestants do.

(Taken originally from L’Osservatore Romano Weekly Edition in English, 13 April 1978)

As for Jesus Christ, although He is just a prophet, He is the sinless one, the ‘only perfect prophet’ in Islamic theology. Jesus (‘Isa’) has unique qualities and powers that elevate Him above all other prophets. These facts would surprise a whole lot of Catholics, given that we have been indoctrinated since forever to consider Islam just worser (!!!) than our so-called ‘fathers in the faith’ who follow Judaism.)

