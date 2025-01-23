This is why the Pope has been speaking a few strong words about the situation in Gaza — he keeps in constant touch with a parish there, and knows exactly what is happening on the ground.

Pope Francis reaches out, as he does every evening, via WhatsApp, to Father Gabriele Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, and to Father Yusuf Asad, his assistant to assure them of his closeness and prayers.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

As he has done every evening since October 9, two days after the bombings began in the Gaza Strip, Pope Francis called the Holy Family Parish at 7:00 p.m. sharp. This nightly routine, which he often mentions—most recently during this morning's General Audience—is a way for the Pope to stay connected with the parish community where over 600 people are sheltered, both Christians and Muslims, within its church and school.

A small but powerful gesture

Although they last only a few minutes, provide a moment of warmth and connection. The Pope asks simple yet meaningful questions such as "How are you?" and "What did you eat?" He listens, gives his blessings, and greets the children and the elderly.

In Gaza, it is one hour ahead of the Vatican, and the video reveals the chill of the evening air. However, since the ceasefire began on Sunday, the oppressive atmosphere of fear and violence that had loomed for over 15 months has begun to lift. On January 15, the joy of the ceasefire turned the Pope’s call into a moment of celebration for the parish. While peace remains elusive, smiles and a sense of normalcy are slowly returning.

"Tonight, the entire community had chicken—chicken wings!" Father Yusuf shared during the call. Responding from his secretary Juan Cruz Villalón's phone, the Pope was greeted with an enthusiastic, "Good evening, Holy Father!" The tone was filled with the excitement of someone speaking to the Pope for the first time, despite having spoken with him just the day before.

"Pray for peace"

At the end of today’s General Audience, Pope Francis reflected on his call to the Holy Family Parish, now cautiously resuming a normal rhythm of life: “They’re happy. They ate lentils… and we must pray for peace.”

A moment of joy

During the call, Pope Francis asked Father Yusuf, "How are you?" to which the priest replied, "I’m well, thank God." The Pope then inquired, "What did you eat today?"

[ . . . ]