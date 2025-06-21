NOTE: Nothing is off the table for the evil PTBs, as most of us already know.

Who is really behind it all? Who is “the deep state”?

(That’s up to you to find out, and for me to continue to speculate on.)

I am being asked: "Will the U.S. be dragged into war?" The short answer comes in the first minute of this video. But we’re going deeper—because it’s essential to understand how this war fits into the broader master plan of the deep state.

N.B. And, now, we see Tulsi Gabbard changing her tune re Iran and nuclear weapons, egregiously aligning herself with Trump’s dismissal of her own clear testimony, claiming that the “dishonest media” has taken her words “out of context”.

Seems that everyone in Trump’s cabinet thus far is living up to low expectations.

It was bound to happen, sooner or later, that someone would create a video like this, featuring the retaliatory strikes by Iran.

Nothing graphic in the images or words.

Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv.

(Music & lyrics by Lucas Gage )

With lyrics:

With video images:

And, onto lighter fare — just because it’s FRIDAY! Woo-hoo!

