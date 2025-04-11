Of course, applies not to everyone of Jewish ethnicity/religion; but particularly to those who have adopted the Talmudic view of all people outside of themselves … exemplified by the likes of Shmuley, Netanyahu, et alia — so many others holding the levers of power, the money, the media, &c.

(Before clicking on the video below, take a moment to read the text in the thumbnail still.)

SCREENCAP:

Enemies of the Whole Human Race

‘The Jews were God's chosen people. When Jesus arrived on earth as their long-awaited Messiah, the Jews, who, like all men, were given free will by their God, had to make a decision. They had to either accept or reject the Christ, who was, so Christians believe, the physical embodiment of Logos. As we will see, the Jews began by wanting to have the Messiah save them on their terms, which were suffused with racial pride[…] Once Jesus arrives in Jerusalem, the term Jew in the Gospel of St. John is no longer a purely racial term. Jew has come to mean a rejecter of Christ. Race is no longer the focus. The Jews who accept Jesus will henceforth be known as Christians. The Jews who reject him are known henceforth as "Jews." When the Jews rejected Christ, they rejected Logos, and when they rejected Logos, which includes within itself the principles of social order, they became revolutionaries.’ ~ The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit by E Michael Jones. Visit www.culturewars.com. The footage of the Lanius drones is from Elbit Systems; the drone footage from Gaza is from the Associated Press. The painting is 'Ecce Homo' or 'Christ Wearing the Crown of Thorns' by Peter Paul Rubens, executed c. 1612. AVE MARIA!

ENEMIES OF THE WHOLE HUMAN RACE

the Jews don't recognize limits

they can't help but to step ‘cross the line

the Jews don't recognize boundaries

they think going too far is just fine

the Jews don't understand borders

that's why they have to build walls

the Jews can never find rest with a neighbor

they're only at peace when there's war

the Jews don't understand limits

that's why they can't live with others

Jews go to war but they don't fight the soldiers

they target the children and mothers

the Jews think the rules are for breaking

chutzpah’s the word that they use

i pray every day they'll come to their senses

dear Lord hear my prayer for the Jews

the Jews don't recognize limits

went so far as to kill our dear Savior

they use this thing called the holocaust

to justify their evil behavior

Refrain:

the Jews killed Christ hung him on a tree

st peter told the Jews to their face

st paul says the Jews are not pleasing to God

they're the enemies of the whole human race

they're the enemies of the whole human race

they're the enemies of the whole human race

Ad lib…

the Jews don't recognize limits

the Jews always push things too far

from the start they've been lying ‘bout Gaza

you're evil if you say that they are

the Jews don't understand boundaries

the rules are there to be broken

the Jews have delusions of grandeur

the Jews think that they're still the chosen

the Jews undermine what's established

revolutions are reflex reaction

the Jews make pornography

the Jews promote abortion

subversions of fatal attraction

the Jews crucified the Messiah

ever since they're at war with the truth



the world only needs the one savior

he died for all Gentiles and Jews

the Jews think they're still the chosen

i'm sorry but that's far from the truth

i pray every day they'll be converted

dear Lord hear my prayer for the Jews

Refrain:

the Jews killed Christ hung him on a tree

st peter told the Jews to their face

st paul says the Jews are not pleasing to God

they're the enemies of the whole human race

they're the enemies of the whole human race

they're the enemies of the whole human race

they're the enemies of the whole human race.

O GOD, Who dost manifest Thy mercy and compassion towards all peoples, have mercy upon the Jewish race, once Thy Chosen People. Thou didst select them alone out of all the nations of the world to be the custodians of Thy sacred teachings. From them Thou didst raise up Prophets and Patriarchs to announce the coming of the Redeemer. Thou didst will that Thine only Son, Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior, should be a Jew according to the flesh, born of a Jewish maiden in the Land of Promise. Listen to the prayers we offer Thee today for the conversion of the Jewish people. Grant that they may come safely to a knowledge and love of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Messiah foretold by their Prophets, and that they may walk with us in the way of salvation. Amen.

GOD of all goodness and Father of mercies, we beseech Thee, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and by the intercession of the Patriarchs and holy Apostles, to cast a look of compassion upon the children of Israel, that they may be brought to the knowledge of our only Savior, Jesus Christ, and may partake of the precious fruits of the Redemption. “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” Amen.

🙏🏼 🕯️ ✝️

