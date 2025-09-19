Forewarned is forearmed, as the saying goes.

Let us help these parasites “fail miserably” on everything else — especially after the “COVID” and childhood vax program fiascos that have resulted in millions becoming disabled, injured, incapacited, or dead.

And our God-given rights being truncated more and more with every new scam they deploy to a sleeping public. Be as wise as serpents and innocent as doves!

Can such evil creatures & company be struck down by the hand of God?

[ASIDE: DOWN WITH DUMB SUBTITLES!

By the way, who else is fully annoyed by the automatic addition of unnecessary, and sometimes, incorrect, subtitles to these video clips?

If it’s in a different language, then that’s understandable. But these are on everything now, and in English (what passes for it) on and English audio track. What the heck?

Are people incapable of listening anymore to anything spoken in the language they know? And I thought people hated reading subtitles, too!

More dumbing-down being deployed without your knowledge. RANT OVER.]

