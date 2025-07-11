My previously posted take on this whole series of events seems again much too simple-minded and straightforward for the world today, which continues to reveal its lunatic and demonic underpinnings.

Were we all being manipulated — once more — but beyond even the limits of what we thought we knew about how things really “worked”?

Yet, might we find peace of mind only when we turn away from feeding a constant, endless, relentless desire to know everything about everything — a kind of consuming gnosticism that the PTBs are now also exploiting to foment even more fear, anxiety, hysteria and confusion?

All these seem of the devil, if no clear solution/resolution results, and we remain outraged yet helpless in the face of it all. It is certainly worth our time and effort to know about their real plans for us, but how deep do we want — or need — to go? (We privileged few who have the time and wherewithal to indulge such things.)

And this is not at all to denigrate the work of those devoting their time and energy to uncovering what facts and truths that they might, with due diligence and hard, investigative work born of experience, knowledge and wisdom gathered over many years — those real journalists who have been at this for a long time.

But as a consumer (and incompetent dabbler!), it can also be mentally exhausting and demoralizing to keep yelling and hearing 5-alarm warnings about this thing and that thing; and perhaps, in the end, to finally view skepticism (and its more corrosive sibling, cynicism) as a “normal” state of being regarding a lot of information being tossed out there.

To accept nothing at face value. To trust nothing and no one. 🤔😱

(That wealth of “information” has become like a a rushing river of flotsam and jetsam; with a few golden nuggets of truth to be found on rare occasion. [Pardon the awful mixing of metaphors: was never a good writer.])

This does not seem to be a healthful or sane way to live or think. Especially if it does not bring more humility, kindness, empathy and generosity into our lives. (Oh, yes, guilty as charged!)

I haven’t the answers to anything, really; these are just questions that arise in the middle of the night during less tense and guarded moments.

It might just prompt a shift in this Substack to… withdraw from the “battle,” perhaps? But not sure yet which way it might go hence … .

THANK YOU, ALL!

Just taking a moment now to express my profuse thanks to all Gentle Readers without whom this ‘stack collapses; who have so kindly put up with this small account over the last few months and years, who have bothered to skim or read or engage with it, who may even have posted a precious comment or two that might’ve made me pause and think or laugh, too. Merci beaucoup, Grazie mille, Vielen dank, Shukran, Xie xie, Muchísimas gracias, Arigato, Maraming salamat, &c!

Hope it has not been such a waste of your time!🤗🙏🏼

