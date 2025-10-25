The excerpt describes the usual experience of the Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli Jewish monsters.

Essay

Since President Trump announced his plan for a ceasefire, people I know have been killed. One relative described torture during a year in Israeli custody.

By Mosab Abu Toha

October 24, 2025

Two days later, Khaled told me his story. His detention began in November, 2024, at a checkpoint on Salah al-Din Street. “I was forced to remove all of my clothes in front of seven Israeli soldiers,” Khaled told me. He said that the soldiers confined him in a bathroom and then interrogated him. They asked him about the hostages in Hamas custody and whether he was a member of Hamas or the militant group Islamic Jihad. When he said no, Khaled added, they beat him with the butts of their rifles. “You are lying,” he remembered a soldier saying. “I will shoot you.”

He said that at Sde Teiman, an Israeli military base used as a detention camp, he was blindfolded and handcuffed for a hundred days, and twice a week soldiers subjected him to attack dogs, sound grenades, and pepper spray. He spent his days kneeling on what felt like gravel. “When I tried to sit on my butt, an Israeli soldier would kick me,” Khaled said. “We were given very little food. We had to use the toilet while still blindfolded and shackled.”

Khaled was briefly transferred to Ofer Prison, where Adnan al-Bursh, an orthopedic surgeon who once led Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, had died in 2024, after being tortured. Then Khaled was sent back to Sde Teiman. “That was during what they called ‘the disco period,’ ” he told me. “There’s a loudspeaker blasting music at unbearable volume. You’re shackled like a dog. You wear diapers. They beat and humiliate you.” At times, he wished he could die.

I was particularly shocked by one detail. During one interrogation, Khaled was accused of being a member of Islamic Jihad, which he again denied. “I’m only a farmer,” he replied. Khaled’s greatest fear was that his wife and children, one of whom had been waiting for a surgery, would be killed in an air strike. He told me that an Israeli intelligence officer showed Khaled a photo of them. “It was a photo from our family insurance card,” Khaled told me. He had no idea how the officer had gotten it. “Detention was a hardship in itself, but the threat to my family was a torment of another kind—just as heavy, if not worse,” he said.

After four days, the questioning stopped, and Khaled understood that his file was being closed. He was not released, however. He spent about a month in a different section of Sde Teiman. Eventually, he was moved to Al-Naqab (Negev) prison, where detainees slept in tents. “Soldiers would storm our tents and fire rubber bullets at our legs and knees,” he said. “Those who were injured were left to bleed.” He said that some of their wounds became infested with maggots.

Khaled learned of the ceasefire deal from some guards. On October 10th, the guards at Al-Naqab ordered him and several others to line up. Khaled assumed he was being moved to yet another prison, until he was taken to a place called Ward A. “That’s the ward for those scheduled for release,” Khaled said. “We all started to feel hopeful.” Two hours later, they were handcuffed and taken for fingerprinting, and their hope grew stronger.

Then the guards came and took away their blankets and mattresses. “We spent the next three nights sleeping on the cold floor,” Khaled said. They were given less food than before. “Fear crept back in,” he told me. “Still, we thought maybe they were lashing out because we were being set free.” He said that an intelligence officer eventually signalled that he was getting out, telling him, “If you do anything wrong, there won’t be any warnings. We’ll send a missile your way. Got it?”

After Khaled was finally released, he walked eight miles through devastated neighborhoods, from southern Gaza to a small town near Deir al-Balah. He was exhausted, but the closer he got to his wife and children the more excited he felt. At last, he reached a group of tents where his extended family was living. His young daughter was the first to spot him, and he lifted her into the air with joy. Then his other relatives rushed in, wrapping him in hugs.