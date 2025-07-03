Raymond Arroyo & “the Papal Posse” on EWTN:

Are they bending the knee to those who shall not be named?

But, first, do read the relevant remarks of Pope Leo XIV in his Address on June 26 —

TO PARTICIPANTS IN THE PLENARY SESSION

OF THE “REUNION OF AID AGENCIES FOR THE ORIENTAL CHURCHES” (ROACO):

So, such powerful words of truth gave heartburn (apparently) to Arroyo and his panelists, as discussed below on the show last week.

Please go to time stamp: 26:21 and listen to the panel hold forth on the Pope’s words.

(The YT video forbids presetting the embedded video to start at any other time point other than the beginning.)

So, in making their feeble case for excoriating Pope Leo XIV for his pronouncement on the mass murder and starvation in Gaza (among other things), the so-called “papal posse” clearly and shamelessly display their pro-Zionist, pro-terrorist Israel bona fides here.

They might be spot-on as regards the persecution of Catholic priests with the new laws wanting to break the seal of Confession; and the perversion of Catholic doctrine and teaching by Fr James Martin in that pathetic interview with Buttigieg; however, they go completely off-track on the situation in Gaza vis-a-vis the proven-beyond-reasonable-doubt genocidal Israelis (as well as Ukraine and Russia, fleetingly).

The panelists have no more right to claim to be ‘pro-life’ if they continue to cling to these abhorrent views based on nothing but lies and deceit.

EWTN is perhaps the biggest, global, establishment media company that has a “Catholic” brand. There are most likely strings pulled by hidden (and not-so-hidden) individuals and groups that cause the “papal posse” to say such falsehoods as regards the Palestinians in Gaza, and Russia vis-a-vis Ukraine, to the point of criticising the harsh truths spoken by our very own Pope. For instance, in fidelity to the standard hasbara talking points, all they mention is “Hamas” and “Hamas needs to release the hostages!”, conveniently ignoring the thousands of illegally captured, detained, and tortured Palestinians still languishing in those ghastly Israeli prisons.

As far as the Palestinians being murdered and starved in Gaza are concerned, the men on this panel mark themselves as no better or brighter than the “Christian” Zionists, those Evangelical Protestants who refer to the spurious “holy book,” the Scofield Bible, in defending their blind and complete support of that terrorist gang with a state that goes by the name of “Israel” — come Hell or highwater. One of their most prominent representatives is Texas Sen. Ted Cruz who, almost all by his lonesome (with a little help from the host), gloriously exposed the folly and lunacy of those beliefs on the Tucker Carlson Show a scant two weeks ago.

I suppose it is God’s right and decision on how He will deal with these sins of prevarication that these so-called “Catholics” spout so publicly. (If they are “true believers” in all this mendacity, does it make their sin less grave? Yet, I cannot concede that all of these men are ignorant of the real situation in Gaza and Ukraine.)

Thankfully, there are many other Catholic media outlets such as LifeSite News who do recognize and publish reports that hew closer to the truth about these incidents and situations, often in light of authentic Catholic teaching.

SO, is this yet another humiliation ritual needed to appease their hidden paymasters?

Sort of like this latest egregious tweet by RFK, Jr?

LINK.

(He has yet to pull the CV19 kill shots off the scene. Or even pull any toxic childhood shots from the required shot schedule. Until he actually does something more than celebrate the banning of food dyes, people cannot put much store by anything he says — including the “revelation” on Tucker C’s show about the Hep vax-autism link.)

It’s become so tiresome, all these rituals needed to be accomplished by persons less than beholden to the truth.

All will be resolved, good deeds rewarded, sins punished, in God’s time. I suppose.

Because it all isn’t happening in Man’s time.

May God grant me even more patience to keep my rage in check every time I read or hear about these things. 🙏

Leave a comment