An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
10hEdited

“It’s become so tiresome, all these rituals needed to be accomplished by persons less than beholden to the truth.”

Yes it’s very exhausting to watch the silly games the monsters of war, cheat and deceit play.

“All will be resolved, good deeds rewarded, sins punished, in God’s time. I suppose.”

If I was one of those monsters, I’d be pushing for a never ending run in the world of flesh and blood. The thought of meeting their maker after all the rot they’ve done is quite frightening.

Because it all isn’t happening in Man’s time.”

Preach sister 🧚🏾‍♀️

“May God grant me even more patience to keep my rage in check every time I read or hear about these things.”

Love is our only friend. Darkness and fear our only enemy. A little bit of rage is sometimes the only way to cast out those demons into the fire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
8h

The world needs a Pope-King.

Because a Pope will not do what is needed, to Call on all Abrahamic Followers to swarm that Anus of Satan on Earth, and unlike the Romans that never completed the task (because too many innocent Jews than) so, time to complete what Rome left undone,

No Zionist lives another day on Palestine's land. If Zionists resist, their corpses may be dumped into sea, and anyone world-wide that objects but was silent about Gaza, they may be assumed to have Contempt of God and Natural Law and genociding Zionists kill other with no respect of Law (so they define how they will be Judged, Death without legal limits) and Islam prescribes Stoning or similar for Contempt of Creator) so thy may die screaming in Public as Gazans died by the many many thousands at their (Zionists' and supporters') hands - die with all adults in their bloodline and maybe their entire village - like Sodom - all those were silent about Gaza can be silent in mass grave and the world and all us and those we love will have a better future with each of those Satanic minions in mass graves.

What do you think?

.. Well, Bless you and your hurtie VagFeelie - it's the solution that is needed in this level of Hell.

So ,, Support me as Pope-King;

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2211:, 16th May 2025, Proposal and Apologetic; I should be Accepted as world Pope-King, How and Why. Third version."

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2211

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture