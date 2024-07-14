Leaving the world of crazy politics, globalism, assassinations and the plethora of lies and guesses and presuppositions for others to analyze and philosophize on, which is saturating the whole social media universe right now.

In the meantime, hope you find some joy in watching this video of the late, great Burt Bacharach rehearsing children for the song, The World is a Circle, from that sadly misbegotten musical movie project, Lost Horizon (1973), which was based on the original 1937 Hollywood movie inspired by the book by James Hilton. (More about that movie in future posts.)

I like the way Burt talks to the children without condescension, as if they were adults, giving them clear explanations and instructions about the music and performance.

The lilting music, coupled with the lyrics of master wordsmith Hal David, make for a nice tune on its own (apart from the movie).

Burt Bacharach THE WORLD IS A CIRCLE from LOST HORIZON "who has the baba da"?

* * * * * *

Regarding these shocking and dramatic national political events (the assassination attempt on Pres. Trump yesterday), I’m thinking that your guess is as good as mine. I have no desire to get into the weeds to argue for or against one thing or another with anyone at this point. Seems that most of us already have our set ideas and opinions about those events now.

I also haven’t been gifted with the deeper insights into the mega-picture, as beautifully discussed here.

There is nothing I can concretely do to change much in the system in place right now. And whether one decides or not to participate in this admittedly corrupted infrastructure is a choice for each one to make.

I just continue with my daily rosary prayers for my usual intentions, and for everyone in the world needing spiritual help. 🙏 ✝️

