The Wisdom of Palestinian Children

Born of great suffering from a very early age.

READ & LISTEN!

And, a short update from Bisan Owda from Gaza:

What is the “food” coming to the Palestinians?

It’s distressing to see now the flooding of the flimsy tents in Gaza, as winter has arrived to add more hardship to an already difficult life.

UN-backed agency warns that at least 259,000 families will face winter ‘without adequate protection’ as Israel blocks lifesaving supplies of shelters

A Palestinian man walks through wet ground next to tents in Gaza City on Friday (Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas)

By Mera Aladam Published date: 14 November 2025 12:33 GMT | Last update: 2 days 7 hours ago Heavy rain flooded the tents of displaced Palestinians in Gaza on Friday, as forecast thunderstorms threaten “catastrophic consequences” for nearly two million people without shelter. Thousands of families in makeshift displacement camps woke up to find their tents flooded in the early hours of Friday, according to local media. The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza has warned residents, especially the displaced, to take necessary precautions against potential destruction from the storm. The Palestinian Meteorological Department issued warnings of flash floods in low-lying areas and valleys across the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, with strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms expected over the coming days. Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (Unrwa), said the “approaching storm will have catastrophic consequences for displaced people in the Gaza Strip”. According to Khan Younis municipality, more than 900,000 displaced people live in tents in the al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza alone. A municipal spokesperson said their safety is at risk and stressed the urgent need for equipment to build flood-prevention barriers. Hundreds of thousands more are displaced across the Gaza Strip.

Miss Palestine-Universe

While am not a real fan of beauty contests, the first Miss Palestine-Universe contestant, Nadeen Ayoub, does have a point about the Palestinians’ story being more than just their suffering the world has been witnessing for over two years now.

“We are more than our suffering. We are more than our headlines,” says Nadeen Ayoub, her voice steady but insistent. “We are people with dreams and talents and a powerful voice to offer the world.” Not your typical pageant soundbite—these are the words of a beauty queen carrying both the burden and the pride of her country, one too often reduced to conflict.

Of course, there was this little thing that raged through the internet for a couple of days, and not without reason:

Want to help?

For those with the wherewithal and wont to do so:

Many of us feel utter helplessness and frustration about the continued suffering of an amazing group of people innocent of any wrongdoing — but for being the ones selected by a demonic psychopathic fake ethnostate (propped up by our taxes and supplied with high-grade weaponry by our corrupt “Israel”-first “leaders”).

A few ways to help:

What is a home? In Gaza it is certainly not defined by a standing structure, by four walls and a roof over ones head, but rather a concept of belonging, of love for ones family both the living and the martyred, a connection to the land, and a relationship forged by shared experiences and suffering through two years of genocide. The Sameer Project will continue to assist families who want to return home by clearing the streets of rubble, cleaning debris filled structures, renting and fueling heavy machinery and bringing large crews to tend to destroyed neighborhoods. We will pay for transportation, we will support with infrastructure projects like water lines. But Winter is here, and we need to do more, we need to actually help make homes - we have to provide warmth, comfort, and care to the families that define what “home” actually is. Starting today, November 14, we will add a new initiative to this campaign - “GIVE WARMTH TO GAZA.” The temperatures are dipping, the rainy season has started, the cold winds will move in over the sea, and families are not prepared. We have to protect these families from the elements, not just returning them home but giving them the warmth of care and love and recovery.

Here are a couple more ways:

