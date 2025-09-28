“I say as much as I write… I’m still at a loss for words to really capture the enormity of what’s happening, the depravity of what’s happening, the moral abyss of allowing this to continue, the just-unbearable inhumanity, the sadism.

To call them ‘demonic’ is not enough. To call them ‘sadistic’ is not enough. … To call it a ‘holocaust of our time’ is not enough.”

“This is a hinge, a real pivot and turning point that’s going to determine not just Palestine’s fate, but the fate of humanity.”

“They’re developing a model wherein they will do the unthinkable, the unfathomable, the things that they thought they could never get away with on camera.”

- Susan Abulhawa ( ☝🏼that’s just in the first 5 minutes of this interview)

THIS IS AN INVALUABLE, ENLIGHTENING INTERVIEW!!

[NOTE: See chapter breakdown / timestamps posted below the video. Printed video subtitles are not always accurate. A few expletives are dropped in the conversation.]

Susan Abulhawa: Why Gaza Demands Rage, Resistance & Accountability

Sep 22, 2025 Out Loud with Ahmed Eldin

In this episode of Out Loud with Ahmed Eldin, I sit down with Palestinian novelist, poet, and activist Susan Abulhawa — the bestselling author of Mornings in Jenin and Love in the Time of Genocide. Susan does not speak in half-truths. She speaks with unflinching honesty about Gaza, about rage, and about the cost of refusing to name things for what they are: genocide, colonialism, betrayal. With a voice sharpened by both grief and defiance, she reminds us that anger is not a weakness to be hidden but a weapon of survival — a force that, if channeled, can become a source of responsibility, courage, and hope. We talk about Gaza not just as a place under siege, but as a mirror of humanity’s future. Susan pulls apart the psychology of helplessness, the myth of Western “decorum,” and the illusion of free speech that crumbles when confronted with Palestine. She calls out complicity — from Arab regimes to global powers — while celebrating the unimaginable resilience of a people who refuse to kneel. This is not an easy conversation. It’s not meant to be. But it’s necessary. Listening to Susan is to be confronted with the unbearable truths of our time — and also to be reminded of the duty, the possibility, and the power of resistance in all its forms.

Timestamps

0:00 – Intro

2:05 – Why Susan went to Gaza

6:15 – Gaza as the future of humanity

10:42 – The psychology of helplessness & control

16:30 – Why rage is a responsibility

22:45 – Refusing euphemisms: naming genocide

28:10 – Roots vs. “death technology”

34:40 – Resistance and the right to fight back

42:12 – Betrayal and Arab complicity

48:25 – What sustains hope in Gaza

53:50 – Channeling rage into responsibility

1:00:20 – Susan’s upcoming books & Gaza anthology

1:05:00 – Closing reflections If this episode moved you, don’t let it end here. Share it, talk about it, question the narratives you’ve been told, and stand in solidarity with those who refuse to be erased. Rage alone will not change the world. But rage, when harnessed, becomes courage. And courage — multiplied — becomes the power to shift history. #gaza #israel #gazagenocide #palestine #palestinesolidarity #outloud #ahmedeldin #podcast Until next time, stay loud.

NOTE: Sharing this interview does not imply that I necessarily agree with every single thing that Susan says here, but I concur with so much discussed in the video.

RECALLING that stunning speech Susan gave at the Oxford Union on November 28, 2024, which first brought her to my attention.

(This is the full, unedited version.

OU’s ‘official copy’ was taken down soon after the first publication, then reuploaded but mysteriously missing a couple of minutes from her speech).

This Substack post below also has the full transcript of the speech:

