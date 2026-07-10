The Use of Fiction in the Subtle Manipulation of Minds & Opinions (Movies, Books, TV, Video Games)

Hilary Layne (The Second Story) is one of the most perceptive and articulate cultural analysts and commentators today. Below (Your Brain On Fiction - How the Content You Consume Changes You) is yet another essay with ideas that the world needs to hear right now.

It’s a veritable minefield out there in the field of fiction and entertainment (books, movies, TV, video games), and we all need to be aware of what’s really going on within our own minds at the subconscious level since social engineering by the powers-that-shouldn’t-be never stops.

(Note: she says “norp” instead of “p*rn” in the video essay. See the chapter breakdown listed just after the linked video.)

FULL VIDEO:



(Runs to ~ 1 hour, 10 mins.)

Your Brain On Fiction - How the Content You Consume Changes You

0:00 - Intro

2:48 - Do Video Games Cause Violence?

7:08 - Real Vs. Fake

10:31 - Fiction & Our Perception of Reality

26:20 - Propaganda

27:55 - (Passive Vs. Active and Show Don't Tell)

33:36 - Repetition and Attentional Capture

42:55 - Attributional Complexity

45:04 - Fiction as (negative) Formation

47:53 - Desensitization

53:24 - What About P*rn?

57:24 - Imitation of Fiction

1:01:48 - Fiction as Positive Formation!

1:04:11 - (Smarter) Reading Can Make You Smarter

1:08:53 - Conclusion

In the segment on “Repetition and Attentional Capture” at time code 33:36 (only a brief extract is included in title video clip), she uses the example of incest in the manipulation of ordinary people’s views to render this behavior as, at least, harmless. However, replace incest with any lgbtqt+ situation and at once, you’ll see how the agenda promoting such degeneracy was slowly rolled out in the last few decades (1990s-the present) via Hollywood movies, TV shows, published fiction and articles, and video games — even advertising. [Added on edit: And ALSO — the whole “COVID” psychological operation.]

(I need not enumerate any titles here, as anyone can search with the relevant terms on various sites such as, imdb.com, for them.)

She also goes against the common trope declaring that the effects of highly sexual content upon the consumer is the same as those of violent content. She asserts that they are not so (at 53:24 in full video).

To go further afield, and see the above in the wider context:

For those wondering why all this is happening, and where all of this invisible manipulation is coming from, it would be a good idea to start with THIS, and/or read THIS.

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