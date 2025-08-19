The Unconventional, 'Outrageous' Mitford Sisters.
Alhough their lives would be so different to ours, the Mitford family’s escapades as depicted in the wonderful 1980 Thames Television series based on Nancy Mitford’s thinly veiled autobiographies-as-novels, The Pursuit of Love (1945) and Love in a Cold Climate (1949), got us all hooked on their amusing life stories. (The tv series — in which we were first introduced to the fine actors, Judi Dench, playing the indulgent children’s mother, and Michael Aldridge as their eccentric and oft-seething ‘Farve’. ). Have been fascinated by this unusual family of siblings from the landed but cash-poor English aristocracy.
[The 2001 BBC remake was a misbegotten project that has little reason to exist. The 2021 serial is of scant interest now, as I remain completely partial (is that an oxymoronic phrase?) to the original TV adaptation.]
And no, haven’t seen the new series about them, (‘Outrageous’ is the name?)
An introduction to the ‘mad and marvelous’ Mitfords can be viewed below.
(The AI-generated thumbnail image is terrible, by the way! Dislike these images with a passion.)
Britain’s Most Scandalous Sisters | The Mad, Marvelous Mitfords
A portrait of the most famous sister, Nancy.
[By the way, her 1966 book on Louis XIV, The Sun King, is a delightful read.]
Watch EPISODE 1 of:
Love In A Cold Climate 1980
I count myself very lucky to have caught Jessica Miford in person at a talk she gave at the Washington DC Press Club in the early ‘90s! I still have the book, Hons & Rebels, that she had signed then. Would go on to read her most popular book, The American Way of Death, a hilariously witty muckraker about the US funeral industry. [Haven’t kept up with the ‘Revisited’ edition of said book. My political beliefs at the time were born of educational/cultural brainwashing and lapsed Catholicism; today, have little taste for those core views.]
Her death in 2014 marked an end of an era.
Meet the most down-to-earth, savvy and youngest Mitford sister, ‘Debo,’ aka the Duchess of Devonshire.
DEBORAH MITFORD : The Duchess Who Survived the Mitfords
There’s loads more about the other sisters, too, in articles online, in books, and on YouTube.
Does anyone else love the Mitfords and have a ‘favorite’ Mitford sister?