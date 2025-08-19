Alhough their lives would be so different to ours, the Mitford family’s escapades as depicted in the wonderful 1980 Thames Television series based on Nancy Mitford’s thinly veiled autobiographies-as-novels, The Pursuit of Love (1945) and Love in a Cold Climate (1949), got us all hooked on their amusing life stories. (The tv series — in which we were first introduced to the fine actors, Judi Dench, playing the indulgent children’s mother, and Michael Aldridge as their eccentric and oft-seething ‘Farve’. ). Have been fascinated by this unusual family of siblings from the landed but cash-poor English aristocracy.

[The 2001 BBC remake was a misbegotten project that has little reason to exist. The 2021 serial is of scant interest now, as I remain completely partial (is that an oxymoronic phrase?) to the original TV adaptation.]

And no, haven’t seen the new series about them, (‘Outrageous’ is the name?)

An introduction to the ‘mad and marvelous’ Mitfords can be viewed below.

(The AI-generated thumbnail image is terrible, by the way! Dislike these images with a passion.)

Britain’s Most Scandalous Sisters | The Mad, Marvelous Mitfords

A portrait of the most famous sister, Nancy.

[By the way, her 1966 book on Louis XIV, The Sun King, is a delightful read.]

Watch EPISODE 1 of:

Love In A Cold Climate 1980

I count myself very lucky to have caught Jessica Miford in person at a talk she gave at the Washington DC Press Club in the early ‘90s! I still have the book, Hons & Rebels, that she had signed then. Would go on to read her most popular book, The American Way of Death, a hilariously witty muckraker about the US funeral industry. [Haven’t kept up with the ‘Revisited’ edition of said book. My political beliefs at the time were born of educational/cultural brainwashing and lapsed Catholicism; today, have little taste for those core views.]

Her death in 2014 marked an end of an era.

Meet the most down-to-earth, savvy and youngest Mitford sister, ‘Debo,’ aka the Duchess of Devonshire.

DEBORAH MITFORD : The Duchess Who Survived the Mitfords

There’s loads more about the other sisters, too, in articles online, in books, and on YouTube.

Does anyone else love the Mitfords and have a ‘favorite’ Mitford sister?

