The American Exodus & US Dystopia | Recalling the Agenda for the USA Planned Long Ago.

FULL REPOST: Article complements the content of the video above.

[Apologies for posting this text erroneously in a previous article!]

The United States is a human meat factory. The population is born to love work, to consume work, and to be work. If you are one of the few who has risen above the meat grinder long enough to catch the view of the factory floor you know what I mean. The grid layout of the American city is no different than the layout of the Iowan corn field. The factory farmed pigs eat the same dinner as the $80k per year family of 4. And the childless middle age corporate warriors share the same stare as the industrial chicken being prepped for slaughter. There’s no coincidence that the most irreverent comedy of our modern culture is The Office. Relatable purely through the meta-aware character of Jim, a salesman who knows he is stuck in the looney bin and has zero agency to ever get out of it. We laugh along because somewhere deep down we all can relate to the daily absurdity of our culture. Just like Jim, we know there is nothing we can do except shrug, look at the camera, and give an all too knowing scrunch of our eyebrows. In my own life I’ve watched my parents turn into bitter hermits and cut all family ties. I’ve lost my childhood friends to politics or mental illness or 7 hour plane rides across the country. I’ve witnessed a business partner land life in prison after getting lost to LSD-induced messianic delusions. But what really opened my eyes was having children of my own. They say it takes a village, and only after having a child did I realize that the village is absent in American life. With young kids and very little help, entire weeks go by where I have barely left the house. American culture exalts in the solitary confinement that is early parenthood. Family members drop in once or twice a year to “see” our kids, as if we’ve opened a zoo. Friends without children suddenly disappear, and friends with children are too busy scheduling nap times to make much more than a coffee date. And when we finally have hit our wit’s end on doing it alone, a part time nanny or babysitter is more expensive than our mortgage. When I point out my frustrations with American life to other Americans I am met with a mixture of disdain and disbelief. I’m simply not grateful for all of our Freedom. Boomer Americans, who grew up in a somewhat socially cohesive moment in the past, disregard my problems entirely. And Americans my age repeatedly and exasperatedly assure me that America is still the best place in the world to live and work. “Once you leave the meat factory, you’ll understand why life is better in the meat factory.” It’s amazing. America has packaged “Misery”, labeled it as “Freedom”, and sold it as a monthly subscription to 350 million of us. Everyday I grow more concerned that my family is running the risk of falling behind. While today we’re cutting back on childcare costs and meals at restaurants, I can see an approaching future in America where we’re cutting those costs completely. Date night with my wife was when it finally clicked. We had just paid hundreds of dollars to eat overcooked steak at a fancy restaurant and our server could barely be bothered to refill our water. The first time he treated us warmly the whole night was when he brought over our check. Was a single warm smile really worth 20%? That’s American congeniality. That’s American community. That’s American social connection. It all starts with the wallet. So we’re leaving for Italy. We’re selling our house and nearly all of our worldly possessions, completely restructuring our finances, shifting our expectations around wealth and retirement, leaving behind friends and family, and giving up the controlled comfort of our middle class suburban way of life. I don’t expect the move to be easy. We don’t speak Italian, we have no family in the country, no friends (yet), no job prospects, and our oldest child is still a needy toddler. We’ll be just as alone there as we are in America. But we’ll have access to food that isn’t trying to kill us. A cost of living that is far easier to maintain. Walkable cities that let us ditch the car and the commute. A society that is still rooted in traditional Catholic values. And smiles without hidden agendas. I hold out hope that at some point life can turn around in America, but right now that hope is not actionable. If I’m wrong, my family and I can always come back. But for now we need a way out. And I plan to leave the door open behind me.

What the writer says in the piece above echoes in vital ways what was in this previous post (including what the couple below had to say about America after they moved to Spain).

And, this one, too —

— about a WSJ video on the accelerating number of Americans leaving the country.

All of that just to say that the dis-ease, malaise, depression, and hopelessness descending upon a growing segment of middle-class Americans is very real.

It’s why a net negative migration (that is, net emigration) of people from the USA was noted with some shock in 2025: that more people were leaving this land of milk and honey than were coming in.

And the trend only continues to escalate to this day.

This was a first in this country, one that has welcomed immigrants from across the world seeking new opportunities for a better life for those who put in the hard work and wisely manage their money, over some two centuries now.

A failed state.

As we speak, we are also witness to the rapid collapse of America, once heralded by its myth-makers and believed by citizens as the “greatest nation on earth.” It is sadly morphing into yet another failed state today, with overly stressed, unhappy, demoralized citizens trying to survive the absurdly inflationary costs of groceries, rent, utilities, mortgages, education, gasoline, heating, health care and other services, with no concomitant increase in real wages; with lawlessness increasing on the roads and in the malls (just take a look at good ol’ California for that); and increasing numbers of mentally-disabled and drug-addicted persons released to the streets especially in that big state on the West Coast (a local Catholic charity said as much) that finds only ruination under the regimes of its craven politicians.

Not to mention the severe disabilities and deaths brought on by the “COVID” shots to so many, and the continued injuries caused by the childhood shot schedules. Still without any accountability for the planners and perpetrators of these crimes. And endless wars no one in America supports (save for a particular and small ethnic group, perhaps), sucking up our finances, personnel and resources, and a certain tiny illegal state in West Asia getting free education and health care thanks to taxes from hard-working Americans with neither of those available to them. And a future for younger ones that seems to be the bleakest in recent memory.

This is only a partial list of “negatives” that America has been “enjoying” in the last few years and decades. (But what are we complaining about? Trumpenstein [thank you, Donald Jeffries] keeps insisting that, to the contrary, Americans are just “winning” all the time!)

Might there be places of sanctuary from this quietly hellacious place that still bears a few signs of a former civilization? Europe might remain as one such place, for its far superior health care system, public transportation, and safety net infrastructure, as well as a more human-centered society and culture in which many citizens still know how to just live as normal people. Even as the same surveillance technologies are now used during every single person’s entry into those countries “for your security,” of course, as they do in almost every place on earth now, regardless of their stage of “industrial development”. (A clue as to why this change is not organic. Just like the “COVID” fake “pandemic,” it has been organized and imposed worldwide in coordinated fashion by the hidden powers-that-shouldn’t-be.)

It is also a grand process that appears to have been planned many decades in advance.

Lest we forget.

Some readers may still recall (or others may have already forgotten) these remarkable milestone interviews held by a Catholic pro-life campaigner with a certain Dr Lawrence Dunegan, recorded on tape in the late ‘80s to early ‘90s. It could be time for us all to review the long-range plans they were gradually implementing over several decades, i.e., the nefarious Agenda21/2030, mainly in the US of A, but not excluding other countries, too.

And if you’ve never heard of these “Richard Day Tapes” before — well! Have you got a listening treat (sort of) waiting for you below!

THIS IS A MORE RECENT, NICELY COMPILED VIDEO SET (~ 4 hours long).

SHARE WITH OTHERS, TOO.

The full transcript of these “Day Tapes” can be found here:

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO READ.

https://www.kindness2.com/uploads/2/6/1/1/26113502/dr._richard_day._1969___1.pdf

On the other hand: there are also a few encouraging things happening amid all the dark stuff, like what’s discussed in this latest EMJ podcast with guest Fr Jeff Langan.

https://rumble.com/v7b76w6-emj-live-173-has-sacred-heart-month-replaced-pride-month.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Amid all the madness and sadness, we can also seek refuge, shelter and comfort in prayers to Our Mother Mary, the Communion of Saints for their intercession, as well as prayers to Our Lord Jesus Christ for guidance and protection in these increasing trials and tribulations that afflict us all.

Let even our little acts of kindness towards others help to mitigate the darkness of these days.

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