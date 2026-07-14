An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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"The Truth About SSPX w/ Christine Niles" [P COFFIN/ C NILES]

*EXCERPT ONLY ABOVE.* >>> CLICK BELOW FOR FULL SHOW.
An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Jul 14, 2026

Is this a divisive post?

Or does it bring more clarity to the whole scenario?

There is a lot mentioned here that I didn’t know about the fuller history of the SSPX (Society of St Pius X, a priestly fraternity founded by Abp. Lefebvre that uses exclusively the Traditional Latin Mass, now excommunicated for illicit consecration of four bishops on July 1 against the express will of the Pope).

This is the full context to the SSPX, which have come to outright call the canonically approved Novus Ordo Missae assisted at by billions of faithful Catholics in the world as “intrinsically evil” regardless of context or circumstance. Unacceptable.

Full video:

As one former member of the SSPX puts it, they are “pure as angels, arrogant as devils.”

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO READ ARTICLE.

https://zentrum-johannes-paul-ii.at/pure-as-angels-arrogant-as-devils-a-schism-and-my-way-out-of-the-society-of-saint-pius-x/

And now, there’s this latest move by them.

Diane Montagna's Substack
SSPX Files Preliminary Recourse Against Decree of Excommunication
ROME, 13 July 2026 — The Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) has announced that it has formally challenged the decree of excommunication issued by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith on July 2, following the Society’s consecration of four new bishops against the expressed will of Pope Leo XIV…
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7 hours ago · 67 likes · 45 comments · Diane Montagna

How all this plays out and ends remains to be seen… if it ever ends, in or beyond my lifetime. I just know that leaving the Church is a heckuva way to try to “reform” the Church.

I will leave it in God’s hands.

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