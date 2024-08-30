Listening to Candace here, by minute 25, I was on the brink of tears.

Michael Jackson was a soft-spoken, kind-hearted man who was also a musical genius. He’d never had a real childhood, and worked hard for all he gained and accomplished, but was maliciously destroyed—and killed—by these monsters.

Really have to admire Candace Owens’ fearlessness in her pursuit of the truth about so much today. Among them, there are many topics that have been “anathema” in the highly controlled mainstream media for the longest time.

At around minute 32, Candace then chronicles the tricks used by the notorious attack group, the Anti-Defamation League, to censor and shut her down on social media.

My gosh, I didn’t even expect this little revelation by Candace:

That vile Rabbi Shmuley (RFK Jr’s Ziohandler) goes back a long time, too—all the way back to MJ’s time!

LISTEN TO:

Candace Owens on her Live show yesterday:

https://www.youtube.com/live/qs_I-nBPAmY

My post on Michael’s birthday yesterday:

These evil creatures involved in the smear campaign against MJ and destruction of all he’d owned and earned so justly will pay for their sins and crimes on the Day of their Judgment.

Vengeance is God’s.

