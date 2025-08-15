Just wanted to share this fantastic, newly discovered Substack with readers.

On Holy Saturday in 1523, a simple, unassuming wagon of the kind used to haul goods throughout Germany pulled up to the gates of Kloester Nimbschen. The wagon unloaded the goods, and left the convent with 12 apostate nuns.

Before their daring escape, the nuns had been in contact with none other than, Martin Luther. The nuns needed liberating, as he states in Ursache und Antwort, dass Jungfrauen Kloester goettlich verlassen moegen (Cause & Answer: That Consecrated Virgins Might Leave Their Convent in a Godly Fashion). After his formal request for their release was denied by the convent's superiors, Luther took matters into his own hands, orchestrating their abduction in what he believed to be a truly "Godly Fashion.”

This is the story of the real Martin Luther.