Together, we’ve done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history. Together, we must defend the exceptional heritage that makes us who we are. And we must continue to stand for the values and the people of the English-speaking world. And we do indeed stand for that.

I suppose this includes sanctioning and supporting with military matériel and money the continuing unconscionable mass murder, maiming, displacement, and ‘erasure’ of the Palestinians 🇵🇸 🍉from their rightful land in Gaza by the “most moral army (TM) in the world” and the most evil, demon-spirited people on earth — and soon, to be done to the West Bank, too?

English tangent.

Agree with this below — but no trace of such in the glitzy, garish, gilded trump. Does he ad lib off a written speech all the time? Gotta have those “incredible”s and “unbelievable”s in there, everywhere, all the time, or it ain’t trump. Odd, obvious point made.

A fifth of all of humanity speaks, writes, thinks and prays in the language born on these isles and perfected in the pages of Shakespeare and Dickens and Tolkien and Lewis, Orwell and Kipling. Incredible people. Unbelievable people like we have rarely seen before – probably won’t see again.

Comes this fine quote per Shaw/Wilde/Churchill (ugh), but no one knows for sure its etymology:

"England and America are two countries divided by a common language.

Call it my weird bias and conceit, but to this humble reader, the classic Brit writers (and a select few 21st c. ones) do turn out such beautiful, elegant prose and poetry. After all, it is their language, and they’ve mastered and perfected it over centuries, and the world is better for it.

More to the real point:

What exactly was the purpose of this visit to the UK?

To lavish reception and empty speeches?

