This is apparently an updated version of the Irish edition of REGINA MAGAZINE that may have been uploaded only within the last few years.

The previous version of this post highlighting the original magazine version now has an expired link (!), and so, have unpublished that post.

There are additional editorial comments and a new article or two in this update.

Presenting:

The Spring 2014 issue of REGINA MAGAZINE :

"The Secret Catholic Insider's Guide to IRELAND"

READ the Magazine:

https://viewer.joomag.com/regina-magazine-8-ireland/0504489001489447710?short&

I’d already forgotten that there was a promotional video short even released before publication!

I find it hard to believe it’s been over ten years now since we worked on this particular issue.

Note: Perhaps one or more stories in it may draw disagreement or criticism from some quarters, but that’s just par for the course. Final editorial decisions were made by the amazing founder/publisher/editor of the magazine.

I had the time of my life back then traveling to various Catholic countries in Europe with the founder of this magazine, and with others who were also “on staff” (we were all volunteers, and no one who contributed material got paid for anything). The magazine aimed to highlight the beauty of the Catholic faith, culture and tradition, which was being attacked, it seems, from all sides by the undeniably biased, anti-Catholic writers in mainstream media.

Many photographs (not all!) in this issue (and in a few others as well) were taken with digital SLR camera (Sony brand, I think).

These wonderful excursions abroad helped strengthen my own newly reborn Catholicism. All done on our own dime, with an abiding love for the One True Faith.

https://reginamagazine.org/regina-trips/

(Due to time and schedule constraints in the last several years, I’m no longer able to work with REGINA. But rest assured it continues to do a lot of good work to spark and strengthen the faith — especially that of young ones — today!)

