Everything Abp. Gänswein says here strongly echoes the sentiments of a good number of Catholics, especially those who appreciated the brilliance and humility of Benedict XVI, who restored respect and accessibility to the Traditional Latin Mass with his motu proprio, Summorum Pontificum.

We all had hoped for continuity on at least this matter (which appeared to give strange conniptions to a certain cohort of priests in the Curia and episcopacy) after the resignation of Benedict. We had also got used to the clarity of teaching of at least John Paul II and Benedict XIV.

Let’s just say that early on, it did not bode well for faithful orthodox Catholics when the Western press hitched their star to the Francis bandwagon and took every chance to heap praise upon his every word and action, often twisting their meaning to suit their antiCatholic and modernist agenda, while demonizing especially Benedict XVI.

Then, we also have this old video that has resurfaced, indicating the differences in opinion between Francis and now-Pope Leo and then-Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, Robert Prevost.

Interesting how one never knows how things will turn out — including for the good bishop!

Because —surprise, surprise! — Pope Francis elevated Prevost to cardinal in 2023!

2 - Understanding the Papacy of Pope Francis.

~ The title of the article below says it all. ~

The Jesuit Pope

R. R. Reno April 21, 2025

A remarkable man has passed from the scene. The Society of Jesus got its start nearly five hundred years ago and soon grew to become the most influential (and feared) religious order in post-Reformation Europe. Francis was the first Jesuit elected to the chair of St. Peter—a historic milestone that defined his tenure as chief pastor of the Catholic Church. Historians will look back and weigh the specific achievements and failures of his twelve years as pope. But the tone, tenor, and tendency of his leadership of the Church reflected the distinctive personality of the Society of Jesus, colored by his own fiery temperament. Jesuits are operators. It’s encouraged by their formation. At the center of their training are the Spiritual Exercises, a pattern of meditation and prayer established by the founder of the Society of Jesus, St. Ignatius of Loyola. The exercises are undertaken in solitude. Their purpose is to make God immediate, so that the Jesuit in formation can receive God’s distinct mission for him, and him alone. I have undertaken an eight-day version of the Spiritual Exercises. (The thirty-day version is required for Jesuits at various stages of their formation.) I can report that it is a very powerful tool for discerning the one thing God is calling you to do. The effect of this formation is holy single-mindedness, which often produces an impatience with impediments, even those created by moral and religious duties.

I have finally made my peace, and come to terms with the Francis papacy, with all of the unpredictability and yes, “arbitrariness” of those uneasy years. I will not deny my gladness at its end.

And then, I found this piece on First Things (a publication I do not read often due to a few problematic writers in it). It explains well why Pope Francis did things the way he did.

Francis’ years as a priest and archbishop in South America may have had a particular influence on his formation, too, since that region is where the Marxist-inspired Liberation Theology originated.

For the rest of us ordinary and orthodox Catholics, we had expected straightforward speech and action from the Pope — any Pope — and we had gotten used to that through the papal reigns of Saint John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

Only one question then niggles at me after reading this:

For Jesuits, does the end justify the means, then?

Or, perhaps, I am misunderstanding some points implied?

Yet, his Jesuit training notwithstanding, not every priest with the letters, “S.J.” after his name means that he will be as erratic and impulsive in thought and manner as Francis. There are some prominent Jesuits today who put the lie to this assumption.

Here, for instance, are a few brilliant, clear-thinking, and soberly orthodox examples of Jesuit priests today (check them out!):

Fr Robert Spitzer, SJ

Fr Mitch Pacwa, SJ

Fr Joseph Fessio, SJ

So, yes, Francis’ “artful dodger” style was just bewildering, because we had come to expect simple clarity from someone in his exalted Church position as the Vicar of Christ on earth.

This lucidity of thought and speech we had enjoyed with the papacies of his two predecessors, John Paul II and Benedict XVI (I was more familiar with the latter, during whose later years I’d rejoined the Church).

Yet, even when I was away from the Faith, I noticed that both these popes drew harsh criticism in the mainstream media for simply stating the orthodox Catholic viewpoint on hot-button issues.

I chalked up this papacy’s “messiness” to Francis’ emphasis on real-life practicality (“pastoral” teachings) over teaching directly that hard truths of the faith. For good or ill, he certainly drew the world’s attention to the Church, amid the confusion.

Well, after some years of this occasional but rather regular stream of verbal confusion in which many would come to dread the next airborne papal interview (these unclear statements almost always happened literally in in-flight sessions with the press), I learned to not take all his words to heart. Nonetheless, as others have noted, this was also punctuated by spurts of thoroughly orthodox pronouncements, including his statements on the grave sin of abortion, recalled here.

I often ask myself two questions: Is it right to eliminate a human life in order to solve a problem? And is it right to hire a hitman in order to solve a problem?

No one ever put it as graphically as that — that one was effectively hiring a hitman when procuring an abortion.

I did know what unchanging principles my Church teaches re this and that; I knew what I needed to do, or should not do, to remain a Catholic in good standing.

Fact is, in previous eras before the advent of electronic mass media and especially, the internet, most Catholics around the world never even knew what the Pope looked like, much less heard what he’d said.

Fact is, too, that my personal faith and daily spiritual practices had nil to do with what Francis said. Just trusted in God, Who surely had reasons for allowing all this “messiness” to take place.

Yet, for the rest of the world (and those Catholics enamored of his manner and choice of topics), there was the media out there happily feeding their hunger, hastily grabbing every liberal-sounding spoken morsel and running with it, magnifying the controversy or seeming scandal of the words. This was to the delight of the modernists and horror of the conservatives (especially the Traditional Latin Mass-goers).

In the end, none of the fundamental Church teachings had actually changed. There might be a few things of questionable Catholic rectitude, which, however, are not beyond repair or reversion by a pope who comes after him.

Did any good come out of all this “messiness” for Catholics, then?

Well, for one thing, it woke up and shook us all up, forcing us to re-engage more fully with our Faith, to think things through, and to learn more thoroughly what the Magisterium actually taught. That may have been the ultimate aim of having a Francis papacy happen to us Catholics.

FINALLY, THOUGH: This is the last and most important thing I will remember about Pope Francis: his unalloyed support for the Christians and all other Palestinians in Gaza who were being murdered in cold blood and deprived of every humanitarian need by the evil Israeli forces. No other world leader had dared to speak up thus on their behalf at the time. Even when literally at death’s door, he made sure to send this message to any and all who would listen.

And, as a parting gesture, he also left instructions to donate his “Popemobile” to Caritas Jerusalem to be used as a health clinic for the children of Gaza.

Now, that will remain my most powerful memory of the late Pope Francis.

Incidentally, am also ecstatic that our new Pope, Leo XIV, has directed the world’s attention to the Gaza situation, too, among others, in his first Sunday prayer in chant of the Regina Caeli from the central loggia in St Peter’s Square!

🕯️ 🇻🇦 REQUIESCAT IN PACE, PAPA FRANCESCO. 🙏🏼 ✝️

REQUIEM aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen.

ETERNAL rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

