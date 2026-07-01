The Reason for Mediocre Restaurant Food (Almost) Across the Board Today | An Exception in California

Have you noticed how a lot of US restaurant fare isn’t as scrumptious or savory as before, are tasting too similarly to each other in different establishments even in various cities, while also making us feel, and become, a bit ill in the process?

The video above offers a good explanation for why this is happening in America.

I recently bewailed the perils to good health of grocery shopping in these parts. Not to mention the higher cost of seeking “clean and organic” ingredients and foodstuffs — even if selectively done. (To confuse matters more, even the meaning of that USDA “organic” label has so many nuances that are lost on most people. Read this article for better clarification.)

So, these are the “hazards” you may face when getting provisions for cooking and preparing more healthful meals for yourself and your family. And this may be the best long-term option for residents of the US of A.

Yet, once in a while, you may want to treat yourself, your family and your friends to a delicious meal at a restaurant, especially when you don’t have the time or energy to deal with the prep and cleanup work of cooking at home. Or you may just want to enjoy the company of your kin or friends over dinner in a different setting.

Today, one can no longer single out fast-food places as the sole culprits for over-processed, odd-tasting, convenience “foods” — oh, no! I feel that the taste and quality gap between “fast-food” and “regular food” places has been closing, and just continues to shrink. One now needs to be even more choosy than ever about the restaurants one patronizes. You may have to pay more for the privilege of receiving better food — yet these costlier meals do not always guarantee clean, fresh, local sources or ingredients, either.

So, have you spied those Sysco trucks (as well as those of rival, US Foods) milling about your neighborhood restaurant? Are they also just reheating (in the microwave, no less!) bags of frozen foods delivered by Sysco et al.? Is it so surprising, then, that those things they serve you now appear to taste more and more like what they have in hospital, school, and chain hotel cafeterias?

Gordon Gecko’s infamous lines from Oliver Stone’s 1987 movie, Wall Street, have never seen their application come to fuller fruition than they have in today’s United States of Corporate America. Alas, the principle of caveat emptor applies to nearly everything purchased or consumed by residents of the great USA.

A follow-up on the above video from Newsweek :

Understanding more about Sysco, private equity, and why more restaurant foods are worse now

Not all is lost: One recommendation in Southern California.

A tip for California visitors: There’s a local restaurant whose sweet and savory culinary offerings remain excellent: Moulin. I never get that ill or yucky feeling after dining there. It has been happily successful over the last few years (despite the tyrannical “COVID” shutdowns), so that you now have a pick among several Moulin branches in Orange County.

Nothing here is hype — it’s all true!

While their dishes are all fresh-tasting and authentically French, their prices will not bankrupt you, either. A finicky “foodie” I know has categorically judged that Moulin’s beautifully crafted and delicious pastries rival, or even best, those in Paris. Well, its French owner, Laurent, does run a tight ship. He can even be found at times on the premises attending to this or that detail.

So, here’s a toast to good food and happy dining! 🥂

Bon appetit! 🥐 🎉

Leave a comment