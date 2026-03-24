[First iteration of this post was just too muddled and vague - apologies for that!]

I have been wondering about these interesting details on “the war” we are allowed to see on platforms like Twitter, Tiktok and IG.

For one thing: who is making these clips about the alleged destruction of “israel” available on social media? (“israel” supposedly keeps a tight grip on information regarding the destruction of their cities, limiting knowledge of what is truly happening there.)

In this small clip for example, is this truly a video document of a particular place as claimed by the original poster or source (Tel Aviv)?

And, after much censorship, why are we now allowed to see all this?

So we can cheer on our enemy’s destruction not unlike watching “our team” winning a sports competition?

(Meanwhile, innocent people on the ground continue to suffer in reality, are rendered hungry and thirsty, maimed and killed and made homeless — all happening on our screens.

As we continue to feel helpless to do something practical and real a lot of the time, too.)

As always, the bigger and longer view interests me a lot.

What is the overarching aim of this war? Ultimately, is it a new global resetting of power nodes and structures? China and Russia ascending with power shifts to the BRICS bloc as USEmpire fades away? But all still connected and controlled through an electronic and cashless digital grid as best exemplified by China today?

Making gas and diesel so prohibitively expensive, forcing more to “choose” the supposedly more energy-efficient electric vehicle (even if the infrastructure is hopelessly incomplete and backward in poorer countries, not to mention the more unhealthful wireless, battery-heavy electric transport systems)?

Alas, as with all previous wars, the “little people” are just expendable pawns whose lives don’t matter one whit to the master global puppeteers orchestrating this latest “war”.

As far as the Philippines (for instance) goes (and this is likely true for every other country out there): if you speak to the right people who are directly in the know as regards the real situation re fuel and gasoline stores, etc. — vs. the alarming picture described in the media, you quickly find out that all the kerfuffle in “the news” is mostly fake, and manufactured for public consumption and diversionary “entertainment”.

(A low-profile and genial businessman we know, who does not get involved in politics at all, does not seem that worried about his fuel business. Meanwhile, we’re continually told in media about how stores of this and that resource are limited and diminishing, that we haven’t much choice but to tighten our belts. Markets and prices continue to rise and fall, manipulated as usual, for the benefit of a few and suffering of the larger masses.)

And, I think what this video claims is the large-scale story of events happening around us on a macro scale makes a lot of sense to me.

It feels just like another resource conflict designed through another “war” or two deployed by grand puppeteers to impose radical changes in our lives. Changes that have not been fully achieved through other, nonviolent means (social media, entertainment, “news”)— much like the fake “gas crisis” did in the 1970s.

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