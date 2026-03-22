I keep wondering: for one thing: who is making these clips available on social media? Is this truly the locale or place as claimed by the poster (Tel Aviv)? Why are we allowed to see all this?

What is the overarching aim of this war? Global resetting of power nodes and structures?

Alas, as with all previous wars, the “little people” are expendable pawns whose lives don’t matter one whit to the master global puppeteers orchestrating this latest “war”.

As far as the Philippines (for instance) goes (and this is likely true for every other country out there): if you know the right people who are in the know as regards the real situation re fuel and gasoline stores, etc. as supposedly described in the media, and those people who know and are not seen or heard from in the news or political theater, you’ll soon find out that all the kerfuffle in “the news” is mostly fake, and manufactured for public consumption and diversionary “entertainment”.

And, I just started watching this video:

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