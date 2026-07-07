The Real Star of "Arabesque" (1966) ?

Excerpt 2:

Arabesque (1966) is a spy caper with a few thrills and the odd plot twist. The film was made mainly, it seems, to feature Sophia Loren in specially-lighted frames and clad in fashions of striking colors, patterns and fun textures (designed by YSL and Dior). For cinephiles, there is a bit of interesting cinematography that director Stanley Donen uses in the movie.

Besides Sophia and American actor, Gregory Peck, the big movie names in here, there’s another unnamed onscreen star who almost steals the show from Sophia, too!

Word is that this was director Stanley Donen’s personal property.

For those in the mood for an older film made with an eye to the slick James Bond and Hitchcock cinematic styles, with lightheartedness at its core (and a few jarring scenes that may take you by surprise), click on the screencap or link below to view.

WATCH THE FULL MOVIE:

(The free streaming copies on YouTube are all dubbed in Italian, FYI.)

https://ok.ru/video/2322681104923

And this is where it all started:

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