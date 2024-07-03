RICK BEATO’S EXCELLENT ESSAY:

Jun 25, 2024

In this episode, I discuss the crisis in music in two acts:

Act I - Music is too Easy to Make

Act II - Music is too Easy to Consume

...and their cumulative negative effect.

I agree completely with Rick Beato’s video essay here.

Might be a sign of age, but current tunes are dull. I’m more into classical music these days, besides the throwbacks to much earlier decades. Seems that original and artistic musical creations stopped after the ‘90s. (I’m thinking along the lines of Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan, et al.)

Is there anything musically memorable that came out in the last decade or so?

The cheapening of both music production and consumption will spell the death of good, worthwhile music. The extreme ease by which we can obtain tunes and tracks affects all genres now, too — from classical to pop.

It would do us all some good to take up Rick’s suggestion on how to truly listen to and enjoy a piece of music.

